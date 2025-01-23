DP leader calls for unity across political lines to tackle Korea’s challenges
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 11:58
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on Thursday urged people to set aside their political beliefs to overcome the issues facing Korea and achieve economic growth during his New Year’s press conference.
During his public address at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, Lee said “realistic pragmatism based on post-ideological behavior" — where people are not bound by specific political orientations — is key to overcoming the crisis and driving growth. Lee stressed that “recovery and growth are the most pressing issues in the current era.”
Addressing the current political uncertainty and the fallout from impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law imposition, Lee said the torment and chaos are challenges to be faced before entering a brighter world with a new order and new opportunities.
Lee said Yoon’s insurrection still “shadows” the country, adding that his martial law decree marked the first insurrection, and the extremists' violent actions — seemingly referring to Sunday’s courthouse storming — represented the second.
However, the DP leader said that Koreans have prevented their history from regressing. He likened public resistance against Yoon and martial law to a “peaceful revolution of light.” Lee said the nation “should end barbaric insurrection and disturbance in accordance with the Constitution and pursue a new path of hope.”
Regarding his economic initiative, Lee said that the government should support the private sector and corporations by removing obstacles that have hindered business activities. “From an era where the government holds full authority, we need to open an era where the private sector leads the economy, centering on their expertise and creativity,” Lee said.
Lee called for advancing the country’s capital market by “resolving the Korea discount” — the relative undervaluation of Korean stocks in the exchange market. He also suggested that sales diplomacy could help expand Korea’s global economic reach. He said that the nation should strengthen its strategic partnership with the United States, particularly in the semiconductor, battery and energy industries.
Later, when asked about recent poll results showing higher public support for the conservative People Power Party than for the DP, Lee said his party “humbly accepts” the results. “Our party believes that the public has high expectations for the DP’s role in Yoon’s arrest and impeachment trial.”
Regarding his party’s stance on the Korea-U.S. alliance, Lee said the DP has consistently supported strengthening the alliance. He added that the United States shares values of democracy and freedom with Korea.
When asked about the DP’s recent comments on censoring messages on KakaoTalk — a widely used messaging platform in Korea — to combat the spread of disinformation, Lee said the term “censorship” was inappropriate. Lee said that extremists believe in “fake news,” and spreading such misinformation could distort people’s understanding and prevent them from making informed judgments. He argued that such actions could constitute a material crime that violates one’s sovereign rights to make the right decision.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
