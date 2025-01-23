Korea to push online anti-drug courses for foreigners as war on narcotics escalates
The long-term plan — the first of its kind — outlines how the government will prevent the infiltration of narcotics into Korean society through tightened immigration and custom measures and digital measures through 2029.
Korea's immigration authority will assess whether visa applicants aspiring to study or work in Korea have completed online anti-drug education courses before permitting their stay.
The Office for Government Policy Coordination (OPC) told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Wednesday that the anti-drug training would "not be compulsory." An official from the OPC said the education would be conducted utilizing currently available learning tools for anti-drug education.
Relevant authorities and the OPC are currently discussing specific timelines and details of the anti-drug education for foreigners.
Authorities will more closely examine foreigners’ visas and immigration applications for forgeries and falsifications before their arrival to prevent foreign drug traffickers from entering Korea.
In addition, AI technology will screen inbound travelers to assess which ones pose an exceptionally high drug smuggling risk. Those flagged by AI will face intense inspections by customs personnel at airports and ports.
The official from the OPC said the AI would gauge the risk based on individual crime records and travel destinations before entry into Korea.
International students and foreign workers who have already been permitted to stay in Korea will also receive drug prevention education.
Integration programs for international students will include an anti-drug use curriculum. Anti-drug education materials will also be distributed to workplaces with non-skilled foreign workers on E-9 visas. In particular, shipbuilding and fishery-related businesses — largely reliant on E-9 visa holders — are expected to be subject to this measure.
Underwater drones and see-through scanners will deployed to detect international parcels carrying illegal drugs. The Korea Customs Service will inspect international mail at a specialized venue dedicated to narcotics detection.
Regarding domestic drug circulation, the government will monitor approximately 13,000 channels on Telegram and the dark web to root out the trade and advertisement of illicit drugs. The official also said authorities will use "additional software" to monitor Telegram content.
The OPC said police are also planning to conduct cooperative investigations with foreign-based IT firms operating messenger services, which have been occasionally exploited as online drug marketplaces.
Authorities will utilize AI technology in analyzing surveillance camera footage of contactless drug deals — where drug dealers drop or hide their products for buyers to pick up later.
The government also plans to develop a cryptocurrency tracking system to forfeit proceeds from drug crimes. Authorities will also suspend bank accounts involved in drug crimes.
Regarding rehabilitation programs for drug offenders, the government will run a residential facility where drug addicts can receive treatment and occupational training for their future return to society. The center will also provide support to those who completed their prison sentences and probation.
