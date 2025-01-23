 NewJeans hires same law firm as Min Hee-jin for legal battles with HYBE and ADOR
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

NewJeans hires same law firm as Min Hee-jin for legal battles with HYBE and ADOR

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 11:09
Girl group NewJeans [ADOR]

Girl group NewJeans [ADOR]

 
Members of the girl group NewJeans have hired Shin & Kim LLC, the law firm that also represents the group’s producer Min Hee-jin, to handle their ongoing legal disputes with HYBE and ADOR.
 
“To respond quickly to the ongoing disputes, we believe Shin & Kim LLC, which is already aware of the wrongdoings and issues with HYBE and ADOR, is the most optimal choice,” the group members wrote on their Instagram account Thursday. 
 

Related Article

 
“HYBE and ADOR have failed to fulfill their responsibilities as agencies in protecting and nurturing their artists.”
 
“The five of us have no intention of returning to HYBE and ADOR, where even the minimum trust can no longer be expected,” NewJeans said.
 
“Even after the legal termination of the exclusive contract, we faced baseless criticism from the media and YouTube channels. Most of the information could only have been provided by HYBE and ADOR,” the members said.
 
The NewJeans members announced their departure from ADOR on Nov. 28, declaring the termination of their contracts during a press conference.
 
In response, ADOR filed a legal motion on Dec. 3 seeking clarification on whether its exclusive contracts with the members are still valid. 
 
The letter explaining the decision to hire Shin & Kim LLC as its legal agent, posted on NewJeans' social media. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The letter explaining the decision to hire Shin & Kim LLC as its legal agent, posted on NewJeans' social media. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
“While HYBE and ADOR are telling us to return, behind closed doors, they have continued to harass and attack us just as before,” the singers continued on their Instagram Story. “Recently, they secretly met with some of our parents to persuade them or turn them against us. We hope the truth will be clearly established through a fair process."
 
“We have decided not to remain silent any longer. Through legal proceedings, we plan to reveal HYBE and ADOR’s wrongdoings clearly and fight confidently in court to bring the truth to light," the NewJeans members added.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags NewJeans ADOR

More in Social Affairs

NewJeans hires same law firm as Min Hee-jin for legal battles with HYBE and ADOR

Theme parks, tourist attractions celebrate Lunar New Year with special events

Court reduces damages in Jang Won-young defamation case

Transport Ministry to remove concrete localizer mounds from all airports following Jeju Air disaster

56 arrested for storming of courthouse and other mayhem

Related Stories

NewJeans members donate 100 million won to children's charity

NewJeans to perform at music festival Countdown Japan on New Year's Eve

ADOR continues battle against online harassment of NewJeans despite legal dispute with members

NewJeans to hold press conference at 8:30 p.m. on ADOR ultimatum

ADOR asks court to stop NewJeans' members from independently signing commercial deals
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)