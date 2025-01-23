Universities implore gov't to acknowledge financial difficulties behind tuition hikes
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 15:52
Korean universities have appealed to the Ministry of Education to acknowledge the dire financial difficulties that have led to tuition hikes and called for the relaxation of related regulations, though the minister expressed skepticism about potential policy changes.
“We have reduced tuition for 14 years, and this year marks the first time we’ve raised it,” said Yi Seong-keun, President of Sungshin Women’s University, during a conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Ju-ho at a general meeting of the Korean Council for University Education in central Seoul on Wednesday. “But it’s regrettable that incentives are only given to universities that freeze their tuition fees,” Yi added.
The meeting was attended by 131 presidents and vice presidents from the 197-member universities.
Yi's comment refers to the ministry’s decision to increase the labor cost limit for the University Innovation Support Project and the Specialized College Innovation Support Project from 25 percent to 30 percent for universities that either maintain or reduce their tuition.
Both projects are national funding initiatives designed to help universities improve their educational capabilities, adapt to societal changes and develop future-oriented talent to drive national innovation and growth.
The ministry implemented this measure in response to a wave of tuition hikes by universities this year, while also limiting Type II National Scholarships to universities that did not raise their tuition.
Yi criticized these policies, pointing out that scholarships are a “general government program for students and should not be tied to university tuition policies.” He further noted that linking the national scholarships to universities’ tuition hike only places “additional financial burdens on students.”
Hwang Deok-hyung, President of Seoul Theological University, highlighted the extra financial difficulties faced by small universities, which have been forced to raise tuition, during the meeting.
“If small universities raise tuition, it’s out of desperation,” Hwang said. “Students even ask the school to raise tuition.”
Hwang also criticized the ministry’s blanket approach of applying the same scholarship regulations to universities of all sizes, urging the ministry to prioritize smaller institutions.
In response to these concerns, minister Lee explained that this year’s “unexpected situation” has prevented any policy changes — an apparent reference to the political turmoil caused by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law decree last December.
“I requested a loosening of regulations during my second term as minister, and I was told it would be reviewed, but then an unexpected situation arose,” Lee said. “It is difficult to announce a new policy now, as the government is currently operating under an acting system.”
Lee, however, said he acknowledges the widespread demand from students and parents to prevent tuition hikes in light of the ongoing economic difficulties and apologized “for not meeting their expectations.”
He promised to continue working toward solutions that would be acceptable to all, although he remained pessimistic about making immediate changes.
Lee further urged universities to explore alternative funding sources to reduce their reliance on tuition fees, which currently account for an estimated 50 to 60 percent of their budgets.
“The United States has a 35 percent tuition dependency rate. While we may not reach that level, the more advanced models are those where universities rely on other funding sources rather than tuition,” he said.
Student members of the National University Student Association Network earlier in the day gathered outside the Westin Josun Hotel, where the meeting took place, to protest against tuition hikes.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
