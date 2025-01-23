“Empty carts make the most noise,”
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 20:54
It was widely expected that President Yoon, who has consistently challenged the legality of the CIO’s investigation, would refuse to cooperate or provide testimony during his detention. Nevertheless, the CIO conducted a “performative investigation” rather than pursuing substantive results. As the saying goes, “Empty carts make the most noise,” and the CIO now faces renewed scrutiny for its ineffectiveness. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
