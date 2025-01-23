The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has referred President Yoon Suk Yeol’s case to the prosecution on Jan. 23 seeking his indictment on charges of treason. However, it failed to secure a testimony from President Yoon.It was widely expected that President Yoon, who has consistently challenged the legality of the CIO’s investigation, would refuse to cooperate or provide testimony during his detention. Nevertheless, the CIO conducted a “performative investigation” rather than pursuing substantive results. As the saying goes, “Empty carts make the most noise,” and the CIO now faces renewed scrutiny for its ineffectiveness. [PARK YONG-SEOK]