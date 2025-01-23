 “Empty carts make the most noise,”
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

“Empty carts make the most noise,”

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 20:54
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has referred President Yoon Suk Yeol’s case to the prosecution on Jan. 23 seeking his indictment on charges of treason. However, it failed to secure a testimony from President Yoon. 
It was widely expected that President Yoon, who has consistently challenged the legality of the CIO’s investigation, would refuse to cooperate or provide testimony during his detention. Nevertheless, the CIO conducted a “performative investigation” rather than pursuing substantive results. As the saying goes, “Empty carts make the most noise,” and the CIO now faces renewed scrutiny for its ineffectiveness. [PARK YONG-SEOK] 
tags Opinion cartoons

More in Cartoons

“Empty carts make the most noise,”

Holding a grudge....

"It's coming again."

Run, run!...Eh?

"Protest peacefully"

Related Stories

"It's coming again."

Hate impeachment, hate investigation

"Protest peacefully"

Run, run!...Eh?

Et tu, Brute?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)