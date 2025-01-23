Holding a grudge....

A series of recent public opinion polls showed the liberal Democratic Party (DP) falling behind the conservative People Power Party (PPP), even after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law announcement and impeachment. Liberal broadcaster Kim Ou-joon’s poll company was the only one that showed the DP in the lead. The DP announced on Wednesday that they are establishing a public opinion poll special committee in the National Assembly to probe this issue. [PARK YONG-SEOK]