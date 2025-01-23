Grave concerns around natural burials

For over a decade, funeral culture experts have advocated for natural burials as an alternative to the limitations of columbariums. Natural burials involve a cycle of cremation, temporary placement in a columbarium and eventually scattering ashes in nature. This process allows families to determine the duration of urn placement based on their preferences and circumstances, from a few days to several decades.As predicted, major public columbariums across Korea have reached full capacity. Some cities have abandoned efforts to meet the endless demand, while others, under political pressure, have constructed new facilities. Regardless, columbariums nationwide are filled to capacity. Unlike Europe, where a cyclic use system has been established, Korea lacks a framework for returning ashes to nature, leaving remains confined in cramped spaces indefinitely.The practice of scattering ashes, known asorin Korean, has deep historical roots in Korea. Yet, despite its historical prevalence, the Funeral Service Act ignored this practice for over half a century. Following extensive discussions, sangol was finally incorporated into the law in January 2022. With a one-year grace period, the updated law is set to take effect on Jan. 24, accompanied by a ministerial decree from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.The revised Funeral Service Act takes a disappointingly narrow view of sangol. Previously defined as “burying ashes under or around trees and plants,” the law now extends to “burying ashes or scattering them in designated areas such as the sea, as prescribed by the enforcement ordinance.” However, the ordinance issued by the Health Ministry drastically limits the scope, restricting sangol to “cemeteries, cremation facilities, columbariums or natural burial sites” and “the sea, at least five kilometers (3.1 miles) from the coastline.” Essentially, sangol has been confined to burial facilities or cast out into the far ocean.Consider real-life examples: A corporate executive honored his mother’s wishes by scattering her ashes in her hometown’s mountains, which now draws him back frequently. A Confucian scholar from Andong requested that his ashes be scattered in the yard of his ancestral home, a wish his family fulfilled. A former owner of a high-end restaurant, who donated her property to a temple, was laid to rest in the temple garden as per her will.A fishing enthusiast who often told his son to scatter his ashes at his favorite fishing spot had his wishes fulfilled when his ashes were respectfully scattered along the quiet Han River and eventually carried into the Pacific Ocean. Many wish to rest in nature, in places meaningful to them, enjoying what might be called the “freedom of posthumous residence.” However, the government’s enforcement ordinance effectively criminalizes such beautiful farewells.The Ministry of Health and Welfare aims to increase the proportion of natural burials to over 30 percent within existing burial infrastructure. But how many facilities in Korea truly meet the standards for dignified natural burials? During the past year of preparation, what efforts were made to establish such facilities? Observations suggest that most natural burial sites within burial facilities lack the quality befitting ancestral commemoration.In France, where sangol culture is highly developed, cemeteries nationwide are required to include designated areas for scattering ashes. Many such locations are beautifully integrated into their surroundings. Natural scattering is permitted broadly, except in specific restricted areas.Japan initially faced controversy over natural burials, but the Japanese ministry of justice ruled that scattering ashes respectfully and in alignment with religious customs is socially acceptable. The Japanese ministry of health, labor and welfare advised local governments to regulate natural burials through ordinances, with some municipalities issuing clear guidelines on prohibited areas.Will the government truly hinder natural burials? Can the right to rest in meaningful locations, free of burden to others, be dismissed simply because one has passed away? Should humble wishes, such as resting in a hometown mountain or the yard of a cherished home, be ignored? Instead of appeasing funeral industry opposition, the government must heed the wishes of the public. If not, it must urgently develop facilities so inviting that people naturally embrace them.