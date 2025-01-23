The DP's blame game amid falling ratings

Voices of dissent are emerging within the Democratic Party (DP) against its hard-line strategy and the dominance of leader Lee Jae-myung. Despite the detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ongoing impeachment trial, recent polls show the DP trailing behind the ruling People Power Party (PPP). Former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok questioned, “Can the DP, with its internal democracy stifled by relying solely on one leader, win the public's trust?” Other figures, such as former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, warned of public disappointment, likening the party’s rigidity to the Yoon administration, while former South Gyeongsang Gov. Kim Kyung-soo criticized the party’s “refusal to embrace differences.”



The DP’s standing in polls, falling outside the margin of error despite the ruling party’s mishandling of the martial law declaration, demands introspection. However, the Democratic Party Innovation Council, the largest pro-Lee faction within the party, dismissed internal criticism, labeling it “self-destructive behavior under the guise of democracy.” Party leaders attributed the polling slip to skewed oversampling of conservative respondents, dismissing it as a “temporary optical illusion.” Nevertheless, the DP has undeniably flexed its legislative majority to shield its leader from legal risks and push through bills and budgets unilaterally. The impeachment of the acting prime minister after Yoon's detention further destabilized the political landscape, alienating public opinion.



Instead of reflection, the party has shifted its focus to regulating polling agencies. The DP formed a special committee on public opinion surveys, and pro-Lee lawmakers proposed legislation tightening oversight of polling firms. The bill includes stricter registration requirements, mandatory regular inspections and limitations on re-registration for agencies whose licenses are revoked. While concerns over the impartiality of some polling results are valid, the DP remained silent on such issues when polls favored them. Now, faced with unfavorable outcomes, it seeks to blame polling agencies.



Lee recently met with acting U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Joseph Yun, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the Korea-U.S. alliance and the nation’s responsibilities within the liberal democratic bloc. During a party meeting, Lee also stressed the need for “post-ideology” and “post-partisan” approaches, attempting to project a stabilizing leadership. However, such leadership can only be credible if Lee cooperates with the swift resolution of his legal cases. Furthermore, Lee must articulate his stance on addressing the flaws of Korea’s imperial presidency, as highlighted by the martial law debacle, and commit to structural reforms.



Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon, who had reached an agreement with Lee during the last presidential race on a power-sharing model of governance, reiterated the need for a semi-presidential system with a four-year, two-term presidency and a responsible prime minister. As the nation endures yet another cycle of political conflict, presidential hopefuls bear the responsibility of advancing reforms to end Korea’s perpetual cycle of partisan strife and political crises.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.





