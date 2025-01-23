U.S. accelerates AI dominance while Korea struggles to keep pace

The United States is rapidly advancing its bid to secure global leadership in artificial intelligence (AI). On Jan. 21, U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference at the White House, flanked by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison and SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son. The event announced the establishment of Stargate, a joint venture between the three entities, which will build an AI-focused data center in the United States with an investment of up to $500 billion over the next four years. Partner companies include Microsoft, OpenAI’s largest shareholder, as well as Nvidia and ARM. Calling it “the largest AI infrastructure project in U.S. history,” Trump projected the creation of 100,000 jobs. Altman remarked, “This wouldn’t have been possible without President Trump.”



The U.S. government has also taken significant steps. On his first day of his second term, Trump issued an executive order declaring a “national energy emergency” to secure the electricity needed to power AI technologies. The order aims to increase energy supplies and stabilize the national grid. Trump warned, “Without decisive, swift action, the energy situation necessary for driving next-generation technologies will deteriorate dramatically.” He also scrapped former President Joe Biden’s AI-focused executive order, which emphasized safety and trustworthiness, opting instead to prioritize innovation over regulation.



Korea’s circumstances are far less favorable. In September last year, the government launched an ambitious vision to elevate Korea into one of the world’s top three AI powerhouses, declaring a nationwide effort involving both the public and private sectors. The National AI Committee, chaired by President Yoon Suk Yeol, was established as part of this initiative. However, Yoon’s leadership has been undermined by his detention amid the ongoing state of emergency and impeachment crisis.



The government announced yesterday a 2 trillion won ($1.57 billion) public-private partnership to establish an AI computing center. This initiative aims to support AI research and service development in universities, research institutes, small businesses and startups. Yet, when compared to the scale of the U.S. private sector investment announced the same day, the feasibility of Korea’s aspiration to become a top-three AI nation appears questionable.



Energy, the foundation of AI infrastructure, poses another significant concern. The government, wary of opposition pressure, recently scaled back plans for new nuclear power plants from four to three. Meanwhile, delays in transmission network projects have hampered efforts to deliver electricity generated in the East Coast to the Seoul metropolitan area. The National Key Transmission Network Act, which supports grid construction, remains stalled in the National Assembly.



Although Korea passed its AI Framework Act last December — becoming the second country after the European Union to do so — doubts remain about whether the dual goals of regulation and industry promotion can be achieved. To avoid overly restrictive measures, Korea must learn from AI leaders such as the United States and China. The government should prioritize crafting implementing ordinances that minimize adverse impacts while fostering AI industries and creating new jobs.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.







