Today's fortune: Jan. 23, 2025
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 (Dec. 24 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: North
1936: Stay youthful at heart.
1948: Live with passion and embrace the longevity of life.
1960: Avoid taking the lead or starting new projects.
1972: Don’t rush ahead unnecessarily.
1984: A sharp stone invites knocks. Be cautious.
1996: Arm yourself with confidence and enthusiasm.
Ox
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: West
1937: Avoid unnecessary social gatherings.
1949: Do not lament aging; embrace it.
1961: Maintain a balanced and neutral stance.
1973: Keep your actions discreet.
1985: Keep your true intentions hidden.
1997: Complete tasks ahead of others.
Tiger
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
1938: Engage in physical activities and stay active.
1950: Unexpected laughter may brighten your day.
1962: You may enjoy spending money on something pleasant.
1974: Achieve goals and savor the sense of accomplishment.
1986: Don’t procrastinate; tackle today’s tasks.
1998: Adopt a positive mindset.
Rabbit
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1939: Having more children brings more joy.
1951: Everything has its rightful place.
1963: Delegate tasks to suitable individuals.
1975: Mutual interests may align perfectly.
1987: Teamwork and unity will lead to success.
1999: Expect stronger and broader connections.
Dragon
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Robust
Love: United
Lucky direction: Southeast
1940: Serve as the emotional anchor for your family.
1952: Aging signifies growth and completion, not decline.
1964: Everything fits best in its designated spot.
1976: Collaborate to foster growth and success.
1988: There is strength in unity. Work together.
2000: Prioritize building strong relationships.
Snake
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1941: Something or someone may capture your interest.
1953: Trust your instincts.
1965: You may need to revise your strategies for success.
1977: Gains may exceed losses.
1989: Harmonious communication with superiors may occur.
2001: It’s likely to be an exciting and delightful day.
Horse
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1942: Show care and kindness to those around you.
1954: Evaluate and handle people thoughtfully.
1966: Trust those close to you for tasks.
1978: Everything has pros and cons. Focus on strengths.
1990: Let go of what isn’t working and focus on what is.
2002: Nurture relationships with extra attention.
Sheep
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: North
1943: Love for children varies, even among parents.
1955: Avoid emotional decisions and remain rational.
1967: Expect some necessary expenses.
1979: Life is an ongoing competition; stay strong.
1991: It’s not over until it’s truly over. Keep going.
2003: The grass often looks greener on the other side.
Monkey
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: North
1944: Joy may fill your body and mind.
1956: A positive event may happen within the family.
1968: Life may resonate with the scent of happiness.
1980: Opportunities and promising visions may emerge.
1992: Fortune might be on your side today.
2004: Small yet assured happiness awaits.
Rooster
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Loving
Lucky direction: West
1945: A day full of kindness and mutual understanding.
1957: Show appreciation while you can; avoid future regret.
1969: Expect give-and-take relationships to thrive.
1981: Clear communication and harmony are likely.
1993: Balance both work and personal life.
2005: Discover something new to cherish.
Dog
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Connected
Lucky direction: North
1946: Balanced spending enhances life’s quality.
1958: Value relationships over material things.
1970: Appreciate what you have in relationships.
1982: Find compromise in conflicting interests.
1994: A new purchase may lift your spirits.
2006: Seek out and gather useful information.
Pig
Wealth: Challenging
Health: Cautious
Love: Conflicted
Lucky direction: West
1935: Stay indoors and rest.
1947: Avoid unnecessary gatherings.
1959: Don't trust blindly or expect too much.
1971: Respect boundaries and avoid crossing them.
1983: Keep your intentions guarded and private.
1995: Trust yourself above all else.
2007: Control your emotions and avoid overreacting.
