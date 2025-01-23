 Today's fortune: Jan. 23, 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Today's Fortune

print dictionary print

Today's fortune: Jan. 23, 2025

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 07:00
 
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.  
 
 
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 (Dec. 24 on the lunar calendar)





Rat


 
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: North
 
1936: Stay youthful at heart.
1948: Live with passion and embrace the longevity of life.
1960: Avoid taking the lead or starting new projects.
1972: Don’t rush ahead unnecessarily.
1984: A sharp stone invites knocks. Be cautious.
1996: Arm yourself with confidence and enthusiasm.
 
 
Ox


 
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: West
 
1937: Avoid unnecessary social gatherings.
1949: Do not lament aging; embrace it.
1961: Maintain a balanced and neutral stance.
1973: Keep your actions discreet.
1985: Keep your true intentions hidden.
1997: Complete tasks ahead of others.
 
 
Tiger


 
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
 
1938: Engage in physical activities and stay active.
1950: Unexpected laughter may brighten your day.
1962: You may enjoy spending money on something pleasant.
1974: Achieve goals and savor the sense of accomplishment.
1986: Don’t procrastinate; tackle today’s tasks.
1998: Adopt a positive mindset.
 
 
Rabbit


 
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
 
1939: Having more children brings more joy.
1951: Everything has its rightful place.
1963: Delegate tasks to suitable individuals.
1975: Mutual interests may align perfectly.
1987: Teamwork and unity will lead to success.
1999: Expect stronger and broader connections.
 
 
Dragon


 
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Robust
Love: United
Lucky direction: Southeast
 
1940: Serve as the emotional anchor for your family.
1952: Aging signifies growth and completion, not decline.
1964: Everything fits best in its designated spot.
1976: Collaborate to foster growth and success.
1988: There is strength in unity. Work together.
2000: Prioritize building strong relationships.
 
 
Snake


 
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
 
1941: Something or someone may capture your interest.
1953: Trust your instincts.
1965: You may need to revise your strategies for success.
1977: Gains may exceed losses.
1989: Harmonious communication with superiors may occur.
2001: It’s likely to be an exciting and delightful day.
 
 
Horse


 
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
 
1942: Show care and kindness to those around you.
1954: Evaluate and handle people thoughtfully.
1966: Trust those close to you for tasks.
1978: Everything has pros and cons. Focus on strengths.
1990: Let go of what isn’t working and focus on what is.
2002: Nurture relationships with extra attention.
 
 
Sheep


 
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: North
 
1943: Love for children varies, even among parents.
1955: Avoid emotional decisions and remain rational.
1967: Expect some necessary expenses.
1979: Life is an ongoing competition; stay strong.
1991: It’s not over until it’s truly over. Keep going.
2003: The grass often looks greener on the other side.
 
 
Monkey


 
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: North
 
1944: Joy may fill your body and mind.
1956: A positive event may happen within the family.
1968: Life may resonate with the scent of happiness.
1980: Opportunities and promising visions may emerge.
1992: Fortune might be on your side today.
2004: Small yet assured happiness awaits.
 
 
Rooster


 
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Loving
Lucky direction: West
 
1945: A day full of kindness and mutual understanding.
1957: Show appreciation while you can; avoid future regret.
1969: Expect give-and-take relationships to thrive.
1981: Clear communication and harmony are likely.
1993: Balance both work and personal life.
2005: Discover something new to cherish.
 
 
Dog


 
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Connected
Lucky direction: North
 
1946: Balanced spending enhances life’s quality.
1958: Value relationships over material things.
1970: Appreciate what you have in relationships.
1982: Find compromise in conflicting interests.
1994: A new purchase may lift your spirits.
2006: Seek out and gather useful information.
 
 
Pig


 
Wealth: Challenging
Health: Cautious
Love: Conflicted
Lucky direction: West
 
1935: Stay indoors and rest.
1947: Avoid unnecessary gatherings.
1959: Don't trust blindly or expect too much.
1971: Respect boundaries and avoid crossing them.
1983: Keep your intentions guarded and private.
1995: Trust yourself above all else.
2007: Control your emotions and avoid overreacting.
tags Today's fortune

More in Today's Fortune

Today's fortune: Jan. 23, 2025

Today's fortune: Jan. 22, 2025

Today's fortune: Jan. 21, 2025

Today's fortune: Jan. 20, 2025

Today's fortune: Jan. 19, 2025

Related Stories

Today's fortune: Jan. 15, 2025

Today's fortune: Jan. 16, 2025

Today's fortune: Dec. 9, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 13, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 20, 2024
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)