Today's fortune: Jan. 23, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: PassionateLucky direction: North1936: Stay youthful at heart.1948: Live with passion and embrace the longevity of life.1960: Avoid taking the lead or starting new projects.1972: Don’t rush ahead unnecessarily.1984: A sharp stone invites knocks. Be cautious.1996: Arm yourself with confidence and enthusiasm.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: JealousLucky direction: West1937: Avoid unnecessary social gatherings.1949: Do not lament aging; embrace it.1961: Maintain a balanced and neutral stance.1973: Keep your actions discreet.1985: Keep your true intentions hidden.1997: Complete tasks ahead of others.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1938: Engage in physical activities and stay active.1950: Unexpected laughter may brighten your day.1962: You may enjoy spending money on something pleasant.1974: Achieve goals and savor the sense of accomplishment.1986: Don’t procrastinate; tackle today’s tasks.1998: Adopt a positive mindset.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1939: Having more children brings more joy.1951: Everything has its rightful place.1963: Delegate tasks to suitable individuals.1975: Mutual interests may align perfectly.1987: Teamwork and unity will lead to success.1999: Expect stronger and broader connections.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: RobustLove: UnitedLucky direction: Southeast1940: Serve as the emotional anchor for your family.1952: Aging signifies growth and completion, not decline.1964: Everything fits best in its designated spot.1976: Collaborate to foster growth and success.1988: There is strength in unity. Work together.2000: Prioritize building strong relationships.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1941: Something or someone may capture your interest.1953: Trust your instincts.1965: You may need to revise your strategies for success.1977: Gains may exceed losses.1989: Harmonious communication with superiors may occur.2001: It’s likely to be an exciting and delightful day.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1942: Show care and kindness to those around you.1954: Evaluate and handle people thoughtfully.1966: Trust those close to you for tasks.1978: Everything has pros and cons. Focus on strengths.1990: Let go of what isn’t working and focus on what is.2002: Nurture relationships with extra attention.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: JealousLucky direction: North1943: Love for children varies, even among parents.1955: Avoid emotional decisions and remain rational.1967: Expect some necessary expenses.1979: Life is an ongoing competition; stay strong.1991: It’s not over until it’s truly over. Keep going.2003: The grass often looks greener on the other side.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: HappyLucky direction: North1944: Joy may fill your body and mind.1956: A positive event may happen within the family.1968: Life may resonate with the scent of happiness.1980: Opportunities and promising visions may emerge.1992: Fortune might be on your side today.2004: Small yet assured happiness awaits.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: LovingLucky direction: West1945: A day full of kindness and mutual understanding.1957: Show appreciation while you can; avoid future regret.1969: Expect give-and-take relationships to thrive.1981: Clear communication and harmony are likely.1993: Balance both work and personal life.2005: Discover something new to cherish.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: ConnectedLucky direction: North1946: Balanced spending enhances life’s quality.1958: Value relationships over material things.1970: Appreciate what you have in relationships.1982: Find compromise in conflicting interests.1994: A new purchase may lift your spirits.2006: Seek out and gather useful information.Wealth: ChallengingHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictedLucky direction: West1935: Stay indoors and rest.1947: Avoid unnecessary gatherings.1959: Don't trust blindly or expect too much.1971: Respect boundaries and avoid crossing them.1983: Keep your intentions guarded and private.1995: Trust yourself above all else.2007: Control your emotions and avoid overreacting.