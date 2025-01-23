 Bayern Munich at a loss to explain Champions League struggles
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 10:20
 
Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae (right) competes with Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez during the UEFA Champions League at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Jan. 22. [AFP/YONHAP]

Flying in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich is stuttering in the Champions League.
 
The Bavarian powerhouse lost 3-0 at Feyenoord on Wednesday for its third defeat of the campaign, denting its hopes of reaching the round of 16 without having to contest a playoff.
 

Related Article

 
Bayern reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich was shown a red card for complaining at the end of a game in which his team missed its opportunities at one end while leaving itself susceptible to attacks at the other.
 
“When I see how many big chances we have again, how much we invest for a chance, how many we didn't take, and how easy we're making it at the moment for the opposition to score goals. That was very, very bad today,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said.
 
Bayern had dominated all the statistics — possession, attempts at goal, corners, passes completed, balls recovered and distance covered — except the stat that mattered.
 
Santiago Giménez scored twice and Ayase Ueda sealed Feyenoord’s win late on a counterattack.
 
“No one expected us to win and so that makes us happier. I think the most beautiful thing about this sport are these surprise nights," said Giménez, who produced what he acknowledged was a “perfect” first touch before shooting the opener.
 
Giménez' second was a penalty awarded after Raphaël Guerreiro fouled Calvin Stengs just after going on for the injured Alphonso Davies before the break.
 
 
Bayern Munich players and physio's comfort Canadian defender Alphonso Davies after injury during the UEFA Champions League football match between Feyenoord and Bayern Munich at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Jan. 22. [AFP/YONHAP]

Bayern’s players resorted to fouls but ultimately failed to stop Antoni Milambo from sending Ueda through to score. Leon Goretzka was subsequently booked for the foul and Harry Kane was booked for complaining in his 50th Champions League appearance.
 
“We have to be honest. I think Feyenoord deserved it, that’s my opinion. Not because we didn’t run. We ran. We fought,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. “I always had the feeling we could have scored goals. Just in the moments when Feyenoord scored, it wasn’t such a surprise. It was like that from the start. Maybe individually and collectively it wasn’t enough today.”
 
Leroy Sané struck the post in the 70th minute for the closest the visitors went to scoring.
 
Bayern, which leads the Bundesliga by four points from defending champion Bayer Leverkusen after 18 games, previously also lost to Aston Villa and Barcelona in the Champions League.
 
It dropped to 15th in the 36-team table and will need to beat Slovan Bratislava in its final first-round game next week — at home — to keep alive any hope of finishing among the top eight to avoid a playoff.
 
“As people say, the table doesn’t lie,” Kimmich said. “We have to admit we’re not a top team at the moment. A top team cannot lose this game here. We’re still missing a little something.”
 
The Champions League final this season is to be played in Munich. 

AP/YONHAP
