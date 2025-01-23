[VIDEO] Alvarez's words on Atletico Madrid's comeback against Bayer Leverkusen
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 17:34
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
To view video content, visit the Korea JoongAng Daily website or click “기사 원문”
Julian Alvarez made Atletico Madrid’s comeback possible against Bayer Leverkusen by scoring two goals.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
Julian Alvarez made Atletico Madrid’s comeback possible against Bayer Leverkusen by scoring two goals.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)