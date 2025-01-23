Viral Korean cheerleader Lee Ju-eun to leave Tigers after inking Taiwan deal
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 16:24 Updated: 23 Jan. 2025, 16:42
Korean Series champions Kia Tigers may not have lost key players ahead of the 2025 KBO season, but they have lost arguably their most popular figure.
Cheerleader Lee Ju-eun, who went viral for the Pikki Pikki dance — a routine where cheerleaders move their hands up and down while in a thumbs-up position — has signed a deal to cheerlead in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) in Taiwan for the 2025 campaign.
Fubon Hyundai Life Insurance said Wednesday that Lee, a member of Fubon Sports & Entertainment, will cheer for the Taiwanese team Fubon Guardians.
Lee gained immense popularity last year while cheerleading for the Tigers, with her Pikki Pikki dance video surpassing 100 million views on YouTube.
She performed the dance whenever Tigers pitchers struck out batters, which is why it is also referred to as the “strikeout dance.”
The 20-year-old has also amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram, thanks to the viral routine.
