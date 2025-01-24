Acting president Choi vows vigilance during Lunar New Year as global uncertainty continue

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Friday the government will remain vigilant during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday amid growing uncertainty in the global economy following the launch of the new U.S. administration."Recently, the domestic financial and foreign exchange markets have been showing signs of stabilization," Choi said during a meeting with government officials."However, there are also growing uncertainty, including the materialization of U.S. policies, along with changes in the monetary policies of major countries," the acting president added, noting the government will continue to closely monitor major trends in the financial market throughout the long holiday.Korea will also unveil detailed plans next month to support the livelihoods of the people, according to Choi.The holiday was originally set to last only three days, as this year's Lunar New Year falls on Wednesday, but the government designated Monday as a temporary national holiday, extending the holiday period to six days.Yonhap