 Delinquency rate on bank loans rises for second month in November due to corporate loans
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 11:49
People pass by a sign showing a bank's loan programs that were put up on the exterior of a lender in Seoul. [YONHAP]

The delinquency rate on loans extended by local banks increased for the second consecutive month in November due mainly to a rise in soured corporate loans, data showed Friday.
 
The delinquency rate on banks' won-denominated loans increased 0.04 percentage point from a month earlier to 0.52 percent as of the end of November, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
 

The amount of newly delinquent loans came to 2.8 trillion won ($1.95 billion) in November, up from 2.5 trillion won the previous month.
 
The amount of write-offs of bad loans advanced by 0.3 trillion won to 2 trillion won during the cited period, the data showed.
 
The delinquency rate on corporate loans stood at 0.6 percent at the end of November, up 0.04 percentage point from a month before.
 
The rate on household loans rose 0.03 percentage point to 0.41 percent over the cited period, the FSS said.
 
 
 

Yonhap
