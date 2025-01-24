 Kospi opens higher following Trump's remarks on rates and oil prices
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher following Trump's remarks on rates and oil prices

Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 10:42
A screen in Hana Bank's trading shows the Kospi opening on Friday. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading shows the Kospi opening on Friday. [YONHAP]

 
Shares started higher Friday, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's overnight comments on rates and oil prices.
 
The Kospi added 16.89 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,532.38 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Overnight, U.S. stocks were buoyed by Trump's video message for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, calling for cuts in interest rates and oil prices.
 
The S&P 500 finished up 0.53 percent to hit an all-time high, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9 percent. The Nasdaq composite added 0.22 percent.
 
In Seoul, market heavyweights led the positive start.
 
SK hynix rose 2.28 percent, and Kia edged up 0.1 percent.
 
Samsung Biologics advanced 2.37 percent, and Hyundai Mobis, an auto parts affiliate under Hyundai Motor Group, jumped 4.76 percent.
 
Naver went up 1.22 percent, and Hana Financial Group rose 1.02 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,434.95 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 2.35 won from the previous session.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Kospi shares market stock

More in Finance

Acting president Choi vows vigilance during Lunar New Year as global uncertainty continue

Kospi opens higher following Trump's remarks on rates and oil prices

Kospi loses 1.24% as investors move to lock in gains

Hanwha Life signs MOUs with SBVA, Celadon Partners at WEF

Kospi dips as investors take profit after Wall Street rally

Related Stories

Kospi ends week down 0.54% with tech shares leading losses

Kospi closes down 0.14%, settling in wake of Fed rate cut hint

Kospi opens marginally higher on tech and auto share gains

Kospi closes down for second straight session on profit taking

Kospi up nearly 2 percent amid bargain hunting, Microsoft announcement, U.S. tech gains
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)