Kospi rises as Trump’s call for rate cuts boosts risk appetite
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 17:35
-
- CHO YONG-JUN
Shares finished higher Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's call for interest rate cuts boosted appetite for risky assets.
The benchmark Kospi added 21.31 points, or 0.85 percent, to close at 2,536.8, rebounding from a 1.24 percent drop the previous day.
Trade volume was moderate at 576.9 million shares worth 9.83 trillion won ($6.87 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 542 to 321.
Foreigners purchased a net 203.8 billion won and institutions scooped up a net 70.6 billion won. Individual investors sold a net 380.1 billion won.
Overnight, U.S. stocks rallied after Trump called for cuts in interest rates and oil prices during his video message for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
In Seoul, semiconductor, steel, bio and entertainment stocks led the daily gains.
Samsung Electronics stayed flat at 53,700 won and SK hynix climbed 0.68 percent to 221,000 won.
Posco Holdings advanced 0.77 percent to 261,500 won while Hyundai Steel went up 2.63 percent to 23,450 won.
Samsung Biologics vaulted 3.23 percent to 1,087,000 won and Celltrion added 0.61 percent to 180,200 won.
CJ ENM increased 0.57 percent to 52,900 won while HYBE climbed 2.07 percent to 221,500 won.
Hyundai Motor lost 1.91 percent to 205,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,431.3 won against the U.S. dollar at 3:30 p.m., down 6 won from the previous session.
The stock market will reopen next Friday after the Lunar New Year's holiday, which runs through Thursday.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. Three-year government bond yields fell 0.9 basis points to 2.570 percent, while the return on the benchmark 10-year U.S. government bonds rose by 3.4 basis points to 4.645 percent.
