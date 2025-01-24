Kia reports record operating profit of 12.67 trillion won in 2024
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 14:31
Kia reported a record-high operating profit of 12.67 trillion won ($8.86 billion) in 2024, driven by strong hybrid and SUV sales followed by a decrease in battery cell prices.
The automaker's yearly operating profit, which increased 9.1 percent on year, is largely on par with the market consensus of 12.77 trillion won, filed by market tracker FnGuide.
Kia's annual revenue hit an all-time high of 107.45 trillion won, up 7.7 percent on year and beating the market consensus of 106.93 trillion won.
The automaker sold 3,089,300 vehicles in 2024, a 0.1 percent increase on year, and the highest in the company’s history.
Kia’s fourth-quarter operating profit came at 2.72 trillion won, an increase of 10.2 percent on year, while the quarterly revenue in the same period was 27.15 trillion won, a 10.2 percent increase on year.
The automaker will launch its new Tasman pickup truck, PV5 purpose-built EV and Syros SUV, a vehicle designed specifically for the Indian market.
Kia also said the company plans a 700 billion won share buyback and cancellation to increase shareholder value.
