 Sales, customers at McDonald’s drive-through services double on Lunar New Year
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 17:33
McDonald's store in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, where both drive-through service and hi-pass automatic payment system are available [MCDONALD'S KOREA]

 
Sales and customer numbers using a drive-through service at McDonald’s more than doubled during the Lunar New Year holidays on average in Korea, the fast food franchise said Friday.
 
According to data from McDonald’s Korea, drive-through sales spiked by an average of 138 percent during the Lunar New Year holidays over the past three years, compared to its usual sales during weekdays.
 

The number of customers increased by 115 percent on average.
 
McDonald’s attributed the jump to the steep surge in traffic during the holiday period.
 
Drive-through services are available at about 60 percent of McDonald’s stores nationwide. The fast food franchise also introduced the industry’s first “Tandem DT” system in Korea, through which two cars can make orders simultaneously, in 2021.
 
McDonald’s enabled automatic payments using highway toll collection Hi-pass system at some of its stores in 2022 to enhance convenience.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
