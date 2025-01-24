Plug by IVE's Jang Won-young pushes 'Buddha's Words' up the bestseller rankings
IVE member Jang Won-young's recommended book "Buddha's Words" (2024) shot up in sales this week, according to local bookstore chain Kyobo on Friday.
The book ranked No. 4 on Kyobo's weekly best-seller list from Jan. 20 to 24, catapulting its sales by 76 times compared to the week prior.
The 20-year-old K-pop star had recommended "Buddha's Words" on an episode of the local talk show, "You Quiz on the Block" (2022-), aired on Jan. 15.
Recounting one of its memorable lessons, she said it gave her strength at times of anger and frustration.
The book says: "Do not become attached. If you do not cling on to everything, nothing is a problem, but as soon as you do, that thought or the idea births pain, and you suffer," she said.
"It helped me calm down and get the strength to move on to tomorrow."
"Buddha's Words" is written by Japanese author and former abbot Koike Ryunosuke, who has rewritten and reinterpreted Buddha's teachings into modern language for contemporary audiences.
Women accounted for nearly 66 percent of the book's sales, and men 34 percent. In terms of age, those in their 30s showed the highest interest, accounting for almost 38 percent of its sales.
Another book climbing the ranks is "The Constitution Transcription" (2024), published by the local publishing house The Human. It isn't a book, but a copy of South Korea's Constitution and blank paper for the reader to copy the text.
It has been rising in popularity since impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration on Dec. 3. This week, it ranked No. 22, 77 rankings higher than the previous week. People in their 20s and 30s accounted for 67 percent of its sales.
Han Kang's "Human Acts" (2014) topped Kyobo's list again, marking a 12-week winning streak, followed by Han's "Vegetarian" (2007) and "We Do Not Part" (2021).
