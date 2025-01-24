Seoul’s hotels roll out winter packages and unique experiences

: Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, unveiled its Stay & Dine package, offering a blend of relaxation, luxury dining and wellness. Designed for staycation enthusiasts seeking a peaceful escape with culinary experiences, the package is ideal for individuals, families, friends and couples.It includes one night in a luxurious guest room, a 200,000 won ($139) dining credit and complimentary access to the sauna for two adults. The dining credit, provided per night, can be redeemed at all restaurants and bars within the hotel, from buffet dining to Italian, Chinese and Japanese restaurants, as well as the lobby lounge, bakery and bars — excluding in-room dining.Adding to the indulgence, the hotel’s Korean sauna, a paid facility priced at 60,000 won per person, is offered complimentary for two adults as part of the package. Guests can further enhance their winter wellness with access to the fitness club, indoor golf zone and indoor swimming pool.The Stay & Dine package is available for bookings until Jan. 31, with stays valid through March 15. Rates start at 550,000 won, excluding tax, for a Deluxe King room.(02) 6388-5000: Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul, launched a promotional package including a pass to its outdoor ice rink.The Winter on Ice package offers a one-night stay and a pass to its ice rink, skate rentals, breakfast and entry to the fitness center and indoor pool. The ice rink is currently collaborating with popular fashion brand Marithe Francois Girbaud. The rink has been decorated in the brand's signature navy and white, resembling a winter wonderland theme.(02) 797-1234: Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, launched a seasonal winter menu at its signature contemporary European restaurant, Festa by Mingoo.Dubbed the Festa Ensemble, the new offering includes aged yellowtail with scallop carpaccio topped with herb pesto, tofu and endive salad and charcuterie, Korean beef rosé ragu pasta, grilled Korean beef and abalone and dessert of the day. For an additional cost, guests can order Champagne or wine, recommended by a professional sommelier.Lunch is from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Prices begin at 110,000 won per customer.Festa by Mingoo is run by Michelin star chef Kang Min-goo, best known as the chef-owner of Mingles in southern Seoul.(02) 2250-8170: Local hospitality group Josun Hotels & Resorts is offering its premium kimchi at affordable price points.Josun Hotel's leaf mustard kimchi and scallion kimchi, initially sold in large quantities, are now available in 500 grams or 1 kilogram (1.1 or 2.2 pounds) for under 20,000 won.Its best-seller, cabbage kimchi, has been upgraded by adding pureed pear and leaf mustard. It is available in 1-kilogram packages for one- to two-person households, as well as in larger sizes of up to 10 kilograms.The hotel group also offers sliced kimchi, which is essentially cabbage kimchi that is cut and packaged for convenience.Other kimchi varieties include small whole radish kimchi,(young summer radish with leaves) kimchi and(cubed radish kimchi).The kimchi is available on Josun Hotels & Resorts' official online mall as well as SSG.com, Naver Smartstore and Gmarket.: Paraspara Seoul in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, is launching a slew of events for guests during the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Seollal, holiday.On Jan. 27, it collaborates with a(traditional Korean folk art) artist to hold a painting event. The artist will be drawing a snake on envelopes on the spot for visitors.The hotel will host a personal color test on the same day. A professional will be on the site to determine visitors' personal colors and give tips on their makeup, hair and clothing style.On Jan. 28, Paraspara will organize a retro-themed survival game similar to the hit Netflix series "Squid Game" (2021-). Some of its games include(shuttlecock kicking) and(throwing folded paper). The winner of the games and the best dressed at the event will each be awarded a one-night stay at the resort's suite room.On Jan. 29, there will be a mobile-making session, a symbolic item to ward off any evil spirits in the New Year.For members of Paraspara, there will be a professional tarot reader who will forecast their future fortunes and offer tips on how to spend a meaningful year.(02) 3408-5000