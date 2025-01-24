 Trendy Seollal gift sets combine traditional Korean elegance with a modern flare
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 16:03 Updated: 24 Jan. 2025, 16:38
A gift wrapped in traditional wrapping cloth, bojagi [JOONGANG ILBO]

With the Lunar New Year just around the corner, it’s time to think about gifts.
 
The tradition of giving during Seollal, the Korean term for the holiday, dates back to the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), with the practice intended to ward off misfortunes while wishing for a prosperous new year.  
 

Typical New Year gifts in Korea include canned foods and fruits. Rice, cooking oils, instant coffee, ginseng, vitamins and even stockings were popular gifts during previous Seollal holidays, albeit fleetingly.  
 
But as lifestyles have evolved, so have the types of presents. As household size shrinks, bulk quantities of spam and tuna cans can oftentimes feel less practical than in the past.  
 
The focus has seemingly shifted from the product type to its design and value. Gifts combining traditional Korean elements with modern luxury are highly sought after, whether edible items, decorative pieces or practical utilities.
 
As the week-long holiday kicks off, the Korea JoongAng Daily compiled a list of hamper sets from hotels and local brands for any last-minute shoppers. From premium edibles to skincare and fermentation pots, here are some fun and thoughtful gift ideas for 2025 Seollal. 
 

Grand Hyatt Seoul  
 
Lunar New Year gift set offered at Grand Hyatt Seoul [GRAND HYATT SEOUL]

The Hyatt Hotel in Yongsan District, central Seoul, offers 20 different gift sets focused on the country’s most prized food products.  
 
Items include seasonal fruits, dried fish called gulbi, beef, champagne, traditional Korean liquor and red ginseng. Five of the hamper sets are curated by the hotel staff. Customers can also make their own gift packages. Prices range from 220,000 to 550,000 won 
 
The gift sets are available through Jan. 30. Reservations are advised. For more information, contact the hotel at (02) 799-8167.  
 
DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo  
 
New Year gift hampers including baked goods, jam, pasta, wine, olive oil and cheese offered by DoubleTree Hilton Seoul Pangyo [DOUBLTREE HILTON SEOUL PANGYO]

The Hilton Hotel in Gyeonggi offers four edible Seollal hampers focusing on flavor, luxury and health.  
 
Its baked goods gift set includes an in-house financier baked with rice instead of flour, priced at 35,000 won. The apple jam set includes jams made from Gangwon apples and brioche, priced at 39,000 won. The pasta set includes noodles, sauce, olive oil, grana padana cheese and French red wine, priced at 79,000 won. The Michael Mondavi wine set has red wine from the Napa Valley wine label and a wine carrier, priced at 85,000 won.  
 
The gift sets are available through Jan. 30. For more information, contact the hotel at (031) 678-5597.
 
 
Sheraton Grand Incheon


To-go food gift set available at Sheraton Grand Incheon [SHERATON GRAND INCHEON]

The Marriott Hotel in Incheon is offering six Lunar New Year gift sets, each containing wine, seafood and fruits.  
 
Its signature set includes galbi, or grilled short ribs, marinated in soy-based sauce for 24 hours, priced at 210,000 won. Its seafood set, a collaboration with local seafood brand Jigeum Bada, offers abalone, shrimp or salmon marinated in soy. Depending on the seafood, prices vary from 100,00 won to 130,000 won. The hotel offers bakery gift sets priced at 39,000 won and 35,000 won for a more affordable option. The hotel’s sommeliers also curated eight wine gift sets, including two bottles. Prices range from 70,000 won to 2 million won.  
 
Sheraton Grand Incheon also offers a to-go Seollal set for customers to enjoy a whole New Year meal. Dishes include galbijjim (braised beef), bulgogi (thin strips of grilled marinated beef), jeon (fritters) and abalone japchae (stir-fried glass noodles).
 
The sets are available through Jan. 30. Reservations are advised. For more information, contact the hotel at (032) 835-1000.  
 
 
Cassia Sokcho  
 
Traditional Korean dessert gift set offered at Cassia Sokcho in Gangwon [CASSIA SOKCHO]

The Banyan Group hotel in Sokcho, Gangwon, showcases a wide array of gifts from hanwoo (Korean beef) and sommelier-curated wine sets to diffusers.  
 
The most premium options are the hanwoo sets, which include striploin, tenderloin and galbi. Prices range from 480,000 won to 630,000 won. The hangwa (Korean confections) set, which incorporates locally sourced yuja, and the beef jerky set are wrapped in luxury bojaji (Korean wrapping cloth). Prices range from 65,000 won to 120,000 won.  
 
The gift sets are available through Jan. 30. Reservations are advised. For more information, contact the hotel at (033) 680-8270.  
 
 
1994 Seoul
 
Moon jar traditional dessert gift set offered at 1994 Seoul [1994 SEOUL]

As the hype of retro confection continues, 1994 Seoul is a hangwa shop that puts a modern spin on traditional sweets. The year 1994 was when the owner’s parents founded their hangwa shop. It operates a brick-and-mortar cafe in Mapo District, western Seoul.  
 
The shop’s signature New Year gift set is a 230,000 won dal hangari (moon jar) set including 13 varieties of hangwa like fried pine nut and honey cubes and ginger jelly known as jeonggwa.  
 
For more information about the gift sets, contact (010) 2583-5409
 
 
Yunjac  


Yunjac ampoule [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Yunjac is a Korean skincare brand that recently gained popularity among local women through its ampoule. Under the conglomerate Shinsegae group, its products are plant-based and crafted using traditional herbs. Its items average around 100,000 won.
 
The brand is running a special promotion throughout January across its offline stores. During this period, visitors to a Yunjac store inside a branch of the Shinsegae Department Store can purchase specially priced gift sets that include toners, ampoules, cleansers and creams. Prices range from 85,000 won to 350,000 won.    
 
 
Dong Byoung Sang Ryoun  
 
Gift wrapped tteok, or rice cakes, available at Dong Byoung Sang Ryoun [DONG BYOUNG SANG RYOUN]

A storied tteok (rice cake shop in Seongbuk-dong, northern Seoul, Dong Byoung Sang Ryoun makes luxury tteok of many varieties wrapped in colorful bojagi. For this Lunar New Year, it is offering 14 different gift sets, with prices ranging from 33,000 won to 180,000 won. Its most expensive item includes four varieties of tteok inside a three-tier box.  
 
 
Dam Hwa Hun  
 
Clay container by Damhwahun [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Dam Hwa Hun is a Jeju Island pottery shop specializing in handmade onggi, or earthenware, made with local clay. From small pots to bottles, the shop offers a small yet convenient variety of dishware. They are handy for those who wish to ferment small amounts of food. For more information, visit its Instagram page or contact (010) 9087-2953.  
 
 
Yoonsomssi  
 
Gift-wrapped beef jerky available at Yoonsomssi [YOONSOMSSI]

Known for its premium beef jerky, Yoonsomssi uses a 60-year-old recipe by the Yoon family. All its jerky products are made from hanwoo. Revealing all its ingredients on the website, it prizes using only natural, organic products in its jerky. Yoonsomssi gift sets, ranging from 380,000 won to 61,000 won, are all individually wrapped in hanji (traditional Korean paper) and sold in a box. For more information, visit Yoonsomssi’s official website.  
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [lee.,[email protected]]
tags Seollal Lunar New Year 2025 Gifts

