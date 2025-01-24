자연의 멋, 전통 자개공예의 계승자
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 09:52
Natural beauty in najeon chilgi: Upholding tradition in Korea's mother-of-pearl craft
자연의 멋, 전통 자개공예의 계승자
Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
Najeon chilgi is undeniably the country’s foremost traditional craft, in which lacquerware is inlaid with mother-of-pearl, mostly garnered from abalone and clams.
undeniably: 명백한
foremost: 가장 중요한
lacquerware: 칠기
mother-of-pearl: 자개
garner: 얻다
abalone: 전복
나전칠기는 옻칠한 기물에서 전복과 조개 등에서 얻은 진주층을 장식하는 한국의 대표적인 전통 공예 기법이다.
When the subtle glow of mother-of-pearl meets otchil, the sap earned from the lacquer tree used to varnish the lacquerware, the two natural ingredients create one-of-a-kind colors that bring people wonder and admiration.
subtle: 은은한
sap: 수액
varnish: 광을 내다
one-of-a-kind: 유일한, 단 하나의
은은하게 빛나는 자개와 기물에 광을 내기 위해 사용되는 옻나무 수액에서 얻은 옻칠. 이 두 자연 소재가 하나가 돼 만들어내는 단 하나 뿐인 빛깔은 경이로움과 감탄을 자아내게 한다.
Sohn Dae-hyun has been playing a pivotal role in spreading the beauty of najeon chilgi. The 76-year-old artisan has been practicing the technique for 60 years. He was designated as the country’s first najeon chilgi artisan in 1991.
pivotal: 중추적
practice: 연습하다, 연마하다
손대현 장인은 나전칠기의 아름다움을 알리는 데 중추적 역할을 해왔다. 올해 76세인 장인은 이 기법을 60년 동안 연마해 왔다. 1991년 첫 나전칠기 명장에 지정됐다.
Born in 1949 in Hwanghaedo, North Korea, Sohn’s father had already died when he was born. He eventually fled to the South with his mother in 1950 when the Korean War (1950-53) broke out. He didn’t have the luxury of pursuing an education and landed a job at a small company near Seoul Station. On the second floor of the building where his company was located, there was a najeon chilgi workshop. Sohn, who was 15 at the time, was captivated by the beauty of najeon chilgi and decided to learn about it.
break out: 발발하다, 터지다
land a job: 직장을 구하다
captivated by: ~에 사로잡히다
손대현 장인은 1949년 북한의 황해도에서 유복자로 태어났다. 1950년 발발한 6.25 전쟁 당시 홀어머니와 함께 월남했다. 교육을 받을 여유가 없던 그는 생계를 위해 친구 소개로 서울역 근처의 작은 회사에 취직을 했다. 회사가 있던 건물 2층에 나전칠기 공방이 있었다. 열 다섯살이던 손씨는 그 아름다움에 사로잡혀 나전칠기를 배우기로 결심했다.
While working at the workshop, Sohn found himself wanting to learn more about traditional techniques, as the work he had done at the workshop involved using synthetic paint instead of traditional lacquer.
synthetic: 합성의
이 공방에서 나전칠기 작업을 할 때, 전통 옻칠이 아닌 합성 페인트를 사용했던 손씨는 전통적인 방식에 대해 더 배우고 싶은 욕망이 생겼다.
So, Sohn hit the road to see Min Jong-tae (1915-1998), a master of otchil. It took six months for him to acquaint himself with Min, and Sohn was finally allowed to work at the workshop run by Min in 1968.
hit the road: 길을 나서다
acquaint: 친분을 쌓다
손씨는 당대 최고의 옻칠 대가 민종태(1915~1998) 선생을 만나기 위해 길을 나섰다. 민 선생과 친분을 쌓는 데만 6개월이 걸렸고, 1968년 그는 마침내 민 선생이 운영하던 공방에서 일할 수 있게 됐다.
Sohn worked harder than anyone else. He was always the one who stayed behind and cleaned up when everyone had called it a day. His hard work eventually paid off, as he was designated the chief of otchil.
stay behind: 뒤에 남다
call it a day: 하루 업무를 끝내다, 퇴근하다
손씨는 누구보다 열심히 일했다. 모두가 퇴근한 뒤에도 혼자 남아 정리를 도맡았다. 그의 노고는 결국 인정받았고 옻칠 공방의 반장에 올랐다.
Sohn’s pen name is Sugok, which Min bestowed upon him. Min also received the name from his master Jeon Seong-gyu, the last otchil master in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). It was Min’s will to pass on his pen name to Sohn before he passed away. That’s how Sohn became the third Sugok. Sugok means "guard of a valley." Min wanted Sohn to follow the tradition.
pen name: 필명, 호
bestow: 수여하다
will: 유언
손씨의 호는 수곡으로 민 선생이 붙여 준 것이다. 민 선생 역시 자신의 스승인 조선 시대 마지막 옻칠 장인, 전성규 선생에게 같은 호를 물려받았다. 민 선생이 세상을 떠나기 전 손씨에게 호를 물려준다는 유언을 남긴 것이다. 그렇게 손씨는 제3대 수곡이 됐다. 수곡은 “골짜기의 수호자”라는 뜻이다. 민 선생은 손씨가 전통을 계승하기를 바랐다.
