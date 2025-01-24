 Gucci unveils chic leather selection for Lunar New Year
Gucci unveils chic leather selection for Lunar New Year

Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 12:45
Gucci bags with the Horsebit design, included in the label's Lunar New Year leather gift selection [GUCCI]

Gucci is welcoming the Year of the Snake with a sleek leather selection.  
 
Ahead of Korea’s Lunar New Year holiday, which starts Jan. 27, the Italian luxury fashion house unveiled a collection of leather products that add a bit of chic to its classic designs.  
 

For women, the brand is showcasing handbags with the brand’s iconic double ring and bar hardware of the Horsebit 1955 collection, paying homage to Gucci’s equestrian heritage.  
 
Key pieces include a shoulder bag with GG Monogram coated fabric and black leather lining. The Small Top Handbag, a black mini bag with silver buckles, adds a subtle design twist with a short and wide top handle.
 
Gucci backpack included in the label's Lunar New Year leather gift selection [GUCCI]

For men, the collection offers accessories such as crossbody bags, wallets and cardholders, all featuring an enlarged GG Monogram pattern etched on black leather. The backpack stands out in particular for its versatility, complementing both casual and business attire. It is available in black and gray.
 
Gucci accessories, included in the label's Lunar New Year leather gift selection [GUCCI]

Silk accessories imprinted with designs by Italian painter Vittorio Accornero de Testa are noteworthy additions. Accornero de Testa has worked on some 80 Gucci scarves over 20 years since 1960, including the famous 1966 Flora scarf designed for American actor Grace Kelly.  
 

Gucci’s Seollal Leather Selection is available at the label’s flagship stores in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, and Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul. Some pieces are also available on Gucci’s official online store.  
 

BY LEE JIAN
tags Gucci Seollal Lunar New Year 2025

