Conflicting testimonies from Yoon's fourth hearing (KOR)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun appeared together Thursday at the fourth hearing of the impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court. Kim, called as a witness, offered testimony that appeared to support President Yoon’s claims. He stated that the martial law proclamation, which included a clause banning all political activities such as those of the National Assembly and political parties, was drafted by him based on past proclamations. Kim added that President Yoon seemed not to have thoroughly reviewed the document. Regarding a note that mentioned the establishment of an emergency legislative body, Kim testified, “I authored the document and handed it to Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok through a staff member.”



Although President Yoon and Kim previously expressed differing views on the proclamation, their testimony Thursday appeared unified. During the third hearing on Jan. 21, President Yoon was asked, “Did you order Commander Kwak Jong-geun of the Special Warfare Command to remove members of the National Assembly to facilitate a resolution to lift martial law?” He replied, “No.” Kim also testified, stating, “The president never gave such an order. The list of individuals suspected of violating the proclamation was shared with Director Yeon In-hyung of the Defense Counterintelligence Command for monitoring purposes.”



However, on Jan. 22, Kwak testified before a special parliamentary investigation committee probing charges of treason, reaffirming, “The order to remove National Assembly members was indeed given.” Similarly, former First Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Hong Jang-won claimed that he received a phone call from President Yoon shortly after the declaration of martial law. “The president told me to round up everyone and settle the matter once and for all. Initially, I thought it was about a spy ring, but later learned from the Defense Security Command that it was about arresting politicians,” he said.



These statements directly contradict the President’s claim that the martial law was only a precautionary warning. If neither Yoon nor Kim explicitly gave such instructions, how could Kwak and Hong provide consistent testimonies suggesting otherwise? The assertion that these officials misunderstood their orders strains credibility. While Kim insisted Thursday that the directive was not to “remove lawmakers” but rather to “withdraw deployed personnel [soldiers],” the context of the situation undermines the plausibility of his claim.



The Constitutional Court justices raised questions about whether the martial law proclamation received proper deliberation during the Cabinet meeting on the day of its declaration. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo admitted, “There were procedural flaws in the Cabinet meeting,” but Kim countered, stating, “We held a 90-minute deliberation, and some Cabinet members expressed their agreement.”



Given the conflicting accounts, it is imperative for investigations and legal proceedings to uncover the truth. On Thursday, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) referred President Yoon’s case to the prosecution, seeking his indictment on charges of treason. While the CIO detained President Yoon, it failed to secure admissible testimony from him as a suspect. It now falls to the prosecution to conduct a thorough investigation and build a case that reveals the true nature of the martial law incident. President Yoon, who has consistently refused to cooperate with the CIO investigation, must take responsibility and engage with the prosecution’s inquiry in earnest.



입 맞춘 듯한 윤 대통령-김용현, 계엄 진상 밝혀야



의원 체포 지시한 적 없다지만 관련자는 “지시받아”

공수처는 기소 요청…검찰, 엇갈리는 진술 규명해야





윤석열 대통령과 김용현 전 국방부 장관이 어제 헌법재판소에서 열린 탄핵심판 4차 변론기일에 함께 출석했다. 증인으로 나온 김 전 장관은 이날 윤 대통령의 주장을 뒷받침하는 취지의 증언을 했다. ‘국회와 정당 등 모든 정치 활동을 금한다’는 내용이 들어간 비상계엄 포고령은 자신이 과거의 포고령을 참고해 작성한 것이며, 윤 대통령이 꼼꼼하게 검토하지는 않은 것 같다고 말했다. 비상입법기구 설치가 담긴 쪽지에 대해서도 “문건은 내가 작성했으며 실무자를 통해 최상목 부총리 겸 기획재정부 장관에게 줬다”고 답변했다. 그동안 윤 대통령과 김 전 장관은 포고령과 관련해 일부 입장 차이를 보였으나, 이날은 입을 맞춘 듯이 동일한 주장을 했다.



윤 대통령은 지난 21일 3차 변론에서 “곽종근 특수전사령관 등에게 계엄 해제 결의를 위해 국회에 모인 국회의원들을 끌어내라고 지시한 적이 있느냐”는 질문에 “없다”고 답했다. 김 전 장관 역시 “대통령이 그런 지시를 한 적이 없다. 포고령 위반 우려가 있는 사람의 동정을 살피라는 뜻에서 명단을 여인형 방첩사령관에게 전달했다”고 증언했다. 하지만 곽 전 사령관은 지난 22일 국회 내란 혐의 국정조사 특위에 출석해 “국회의원을 끌어내라는 지시는 분명히 사실”이라고 재확인했다. 홍장원 전 국가정보원 1차장도 계엄 직후 윤 대통령에게 “이번에 다 잡아들여서 싹 다 정리하라”는 전화를 받았고, 처음엔 간첩단 사건인 줄 알았는데 나중에 방첩사령관의 전화를 받고 정치인 체포라는 것을 알았다고 덧붙였다.



이는 경고성 계엄이라는 윤 대통령 측 주장과는 상반된다. 윤 대통령과 김 전 장관이 명시적인 지시를 하지 않았는데, 어떻게 홍 전 차장이나 곽 전 사령관이 이런 일관된 진술을 할 수 있는가. 두 사람이 지시를 잘못 알아들었다는 주장인데 이게 상식적으로 가능한 것인가. 김 전 장관은 이날 “국회의원이 아니라 요원(군인)을 끌어내라는 얘기였다”고 진술했지만 당시 정황으로 보면 신빙성이 떨어진다.



헌재 재판관들은 비상계엄 선포 당일 국무회의 심의가 제대로 됐는지를 질문했다. 한덕수 국무총리는 “당시 국무회의는 흠결이 있었다”고 말했지만, 김 전 장관은 “국무회의는 짧게 했지만 국무위원들이 들어올 때마다 논의했고 일부는 동의했다”고 답변했다.



엇갈리는 주장이 나오는 부분은 수사와 재판을 통해 규명해야 한다. 어제 고위공직자범죄수사처는 내란 우두머리 혐의를 받는 윤 대통령을 기소해 달라며 사건을 검찰로 넘겼다. 공수처는 윤 대통령을 구속하기는 했지만 효력이 있는 피의자 신문 조서는 얻어내지 못했다. 사건을 넘겨받은 검찰은 효과적인 수사로 계엄의 실체를 밝혀 기소할 수 있어야 한다. 공수처 수사를 계속 거부했던 윤 대통령도 마땅히 책임 있는 자세로 수사에 응해야 한다.





