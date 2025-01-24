Why does Korea lack a notable China strategy? (KOR)

"If we compete with allies over sovereignty and borders, we risk giving the passage rights we didn't intend to surrender to Putin and Xi Jinping."This stark remark was made on Jan. 14 by Nicholas Burns, 69, the U.S. Ambassador to China, upon completing his term. It was a pointed critique of former President Trump’s attempt to purchase Greenland. Returning to his post as a professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School, Burns summed up his three years in Beijing with this insight during his exit interview:“I am often asked, ‘Did you try to gain China’s trust?’ or ‘Do you trust China?’ My answer is always the same: It’s not about trust. It’s about judging China based on its actions. What they say or promise, whether in public or private, doesn’t matter. We need to move beyond whether we view China positively or negatively and focus on assessing their actions and demanding accountability.”Tarumi Hideo, 64, Japan’s Ambassador to China until late 2023, left a vivid account of his tenure through an eight-part memoir published in a political monthly magazine. A key figure in Japan’s Foreign Ministry and a leader of its "China school," Tarumi was instrumental in coining the concept of a "strategic, mutually beneficial relationship" between the two countries. He recounts an anecdote from the 45th anniversary of the 1978 Treaty of Peace and Friendship, where Wang Yi, a former Japanese ambassador and Politburo member, praised his speech, saying, "It was excellent. Let’s rebuild our strategic, mutually beneficial relationship."Tarumi advises that when dealing with China, it is crucial to remember that “China does not equal the Party, and the Party does not equal China.” He emphasizes the need for nuanced, multifaceted engagement, rather than one-dimensional attitudes or blind judgment.Meanwhile, Jaime FlorCruz, 74, the current Philippine Ambassador to China, is a legend among Beijing-based foreign correspondents. His connection with China spans over 50 years. In 1971, during his first visit to the country, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the staunchly anti-communist president of the Philippines, declared martial law, leaving FlorCruz stranded. During this time, he worked in rural China amid the Cultural Revolution.In 1977, after Mao Zedong’s death and Deng Xiaoping’s reintroduction of university entrance exams, he enrolled at Peking University. He later served as a Beijing correspondent for Newsweek, Time and CNN. As president of the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, FlorCruz bore witness to history. His career culminated in a remarkable moment in 2014, when he posed a question to his college classmate, then-Premier Li Keqiang, during China’s Two Sessions. Appointed ambassador by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2022, he now navigates the tense waters of the South China Sea dispute while safeguarding the Philippines’ interests. His book, “Class of ’77: How My Classmates Changed China” (2022), offers an intimate account of his experiences.As China’s neighbor of 5,000 years, Korea seems to lack such reflections. No noteworthy ambassadorial memoirs come to mind. Its China diplomacy seems to oscillate like a pendulum, repeating patterns without clear direction. Is it too much to ask for a China strategy worthy of bearing a "K-mark," one that Korea can proudly claim as its own?“주권·국경 문제로 동맹과 경쟁한다면, 우리가 주고 싶지 않았던 통행권을 푸틴과 시진핑에게 주게 된다.”지난 14일 귀임한 니컬러스 번스(69) 주중 미국대사의 직언이다. 트럼프 미국 대통령이 그린란드를 사겠다는 시도를 비판하면서다. 하버드 케네디스쿨 교수로 돌아간 번스 대사는 이임 인터뷰에서 3년간 겪은 베이징 근무의 핵심을 이렇게 정리했다.“‘중국의 신뢰를 얻고자 힘을 썼나’, ‘중국을 믿는가’라는 질문을 자주 받는다. 내 대답은 항상 같다. 신뢰의 문제가 아니다. 중국을 그들의 행동으로 판단하는 문제다. 그들이 공적·사적으로 하는 말이나 약속은 중요하지 않다. 중국에 긍정적인지 부정적인지를 벗어나 중국의 행동을 판단하고 중국에 행동을 요구해야 한다.”지난 2023년 말 귀임한 타루미 히데오(垂秀夫·64) 주중 일본대사는 시사 월간지에 8회에 걸쳐 격정의 회고록을 남겼다. 일본 외무성 내 차이나 스쿨의 대부격인 히데오 대사는 ‘전략적 호혜 관계’라는 개념을 만든 주인공이다. 2023년 중일 평화우호조약 체결 45주년 기념식에서 주일대사 출신 왕이(王毅) 정치국위원이 “훌륭한 연설이었습니다. 꼭 전략적 호혜 관계를 재구축합시다”라고 했다는 일화도 기록했다. 그는 “중국과 마주할 때 ‘중국=당’ ‘당=중국’이 아니라는 점을 염두에 두어라”고 조언한다. 시시비비와 다각적인 태도를 주문했다.제이미 플로크루즈(74) 현 주중 필리핀 대사는 베이징 특파원 사회의 전설이다. 플로크루즈 대사와 중국의 인연은 반세기가 넘는다. 1971년 첫 중국 방문 당시 반공주의자 페르디난드 마르코스 대통령이 비상사태를 선포하면서 귀국길이 막혔다. 문혁 와중에 농촌으로 내려가 노동을 경험했다. 마오쩌둥 사망 후 덩샤오핑이 대학시험을 부활시킨 1977년 베이징대학에 입학했다. 이후 뉴스위크·타임·CNN의 베이징 특파원으로 활약했다. 2014년 양회에서는 대학 동기 고 리커창 총리에게 직접 질문할 기회도 얻었다. 2022년 마르코스 대통령이 중국대사에 임명하면서 남중국해 영유권 갈등 속에서 국익을 지켜내고 있다. 저서 『클래스 77-내 동기들은 중국을 어떻게 바꿨나』에 생생한 중국 경험을 남겼다.중국의 5000년 이웃인 한국은 어떤가. 변변한 대사 회고록을 본 적이 없다. 도돌이표·시계추 외교를 반복한다. K 마크를 붙일 만한 대(對)중국 외교를 보고 싶은 것은 지나친 욕심일까.