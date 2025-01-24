 Chungha to drop EP 'Alivio' on Feb. 12
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Chungha to drop EP 'Alivio' on Feb. 12

Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 10:59
Singer Chungha [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer Chungha [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Chungha will release her new EP “Alivio” on Feb. 12, featuring the lead track "Stress," her agency More Vision said Friday.
 
“Alivio signifies comfort and relief, capturing the range of emotions, including the stress and relief we encounter in our daily lives,” More Vision said in a press release. “Chungha aims to energize listeners, encouraging them to rediscover themselves and navigate complex emotions.” 
 

Related Article

 
Chungha debuted in 2016 as a member of the project girl group I.O.I, formed through Mnet’s girl group audition program “Produce 101.” She released her first solo EP “Hands on Me” in 2017, shortly after the project group disbanded that year.
 
Chungha is known for hit tracks such as "Roller Coaster" (2018), "Love U" (2018) and "Gotta Go" (2019). Some of her recent releases include her special single "Algorithm" (2024) and Christmas-themed single "Christmas Promises" (2024).
 
 
tags Chungha

More in K-pop

Chungha to drop EP 'Alivio' on Feb. 12

BTS's Jin donates 100 million won to support terminally ill patients

BTS's Jimin, Blackpink's Rosé and Lisa up for iHeartRadio awards

The Boyz's Sangyeon to start mandatory military service on March 17

Boy band NTX to release second full album in March

Related Stories

Singer Chungha returns home following isolation due to Covid infection

Chungha recognized as one of ChildFund's top philanthropists

Chungha holds online showcase for first full-length album 'Querencia'

Chungha prepares to drop new music in March

Chungha to drop Spanish version of her track ‘Demente’ on Wednesday

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)