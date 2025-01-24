Chungha to drop EP 'Alivio' on Feb. 12

Chungha will release her new EP “Alivio” on Feb. 12, featuring the lead track "Stress," her agency More Vision said Friday.“Alivio signifies comfort and relief, capturing the range of emotions, including the stress and relief we encounter in our daily lives,” More Vision said in a press release. “Chungha aims to energize listeners, encouraging them to rediscover themselves and navigate complex emotions.”Chungha debuted in 2016 as a member of the project girl group I.O.I, formed through Mnet’s girl group audition program “Produce 101.” She released her first solo EP “Hands on Me” in 2017, shortly after the project group disbanded that year.Chungha is known for hit tracks such as "Roller Coaster" (2018), "Love U" (2018) and "Gotta Go" (2019). Some of her recent releases include her special single "Algorithm" (2024) and Christmas-themed single "Christmas Promises" (2024).