IVE to bring 'IVE Scout' fan concert series to Seoul in April
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 19:01
Girl group IVE will hold a fan concert series titled “IVE Scout” on April 5 and 6 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, said its agency, Starship Entertainment, on Friday.
This will be IVE’s first concert since its “Show What I Have” world tour encore concerts held at the same venue in August last year.
Ticket sales for the concerts will open for official fan club members from 8 p.m. on Feb. 17 through 18. General ticket sales will begin on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. and sales for wheelchair-accessible seats will open at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21.
Tickets will be available exclusively on Melon Ticket, and more details can be found on IVE’s official social media accounts.
The second show will also be available for live purchase via the livestreaming platform Beyond LIVE, according to the agency.
IVE will release its third EP, “IVE Empathy,” featuring two lead tracks — “Rebel Heart” and “Attitude” — on Feb. 3.
IVE debuted in 2021 with members An Yu-jin, Jang Won-young, Gaeul, Rei, Liz and Leeseo. The group is known for hits such as “Eleven” (2021), “Love Dive” (2022), “After Like” (2022) and “Baddie” (2023).
