 IVE to bring 'IVE Scout' fan concert series to Seoul in April
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

IVE to bring 'IVE Scout' fan concert series to Seoul in April

Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 19:01
A promotional image for IVE's upcoming fan concert series “IVE Scout” [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

A promotional image for IVE's upcoming fan concert series “IVE Scout” [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group IVE will hold a fan concert series titled “IVE Scout” on April 5 and 6 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, said its agency, Starship Entertainment, on Friday.
 
This will be IVE’s first concert since its “Show What I Have” world tour encore concerts held at the same venue in August last year. 
 

Related Article

 
Ticket sales for the concerts will open for official fan club members from 8 p.m. on Feb. 17 through 18. General ticket sales will begin on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. and sales for wheelchair-accessible seats will open at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21.
 
Tickets will be available exclusively on Melon Ticket, and more details can be found on IVE’s official social media accounts.
 
The second show will also be available for live purchase via the livestreaming platform Beyond LIVE, according to the agency.
 
IVE will release its third EP, “IVE Empathy,” featuring two lead tracks — “Rebel Heart” and “Attitude” — on Feb. 3.
 
IVE debuted in 2021 with members An Yu-jin, Jang Won-young, Gaeul, Rei, Liz and Leeseo. The group is known for hits such as “Eleven” (2021), “Love Dive” (2022), “After Like” (2022) and “Baddie” (2023).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags IVE IVE Scout

More in K-pop

IVE to bring 'IVE Scout' fan concert series to Seoul in April

Red Velvet’s 10th-anniversary concert film to be released Feb. 5

J-Hope of BTS performs at charity event at invitation of French first lady

New reality show 'Good Day' hosted by G-Dragon to air on Feb. 16

Korea Music Copyright Association grants full membership to 30 musicians, including S.Coups of Seventeen

Related Stories

IVE to release second EP 'IVE Switch' on April 29

IVE to release concert film 'The First World Tour in Cinema' this month

'After Like,' Ive's third straight hit after 'Eleven,' 'Love Dive'

IVE turns stadium into 'hottest place in Seoul' with weekend's encore concerts

Starship Entertainment opens online auditions for new boy band, foreigners eligible
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)