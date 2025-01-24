 J-Hope of BTS performs at charity event at invitation of French first lady
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 15:13
J-Hope, center, poses for a photo with French president Emmanuel Macron, left, and first lady Brigitte Macron at the charity event “Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes,” held on Jan. 23 at La Défense Arena in Paris. [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS member J-Hope took the stage at the charity event “Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes,” held Thursday at La Défense Arena in Paris, at the invitation of French first lady Brigitte Macron, his agency BigHit Music said on Friday.
 
J-Hope performed a total of three tracks at the event in front of 35,000 spectators: “on the street (solo version),” from his upcoming special album “Hope On The Street Vol.1,” and orchestra arrangements of “More” from his 2022 studio album “Jack In The Box” and BTS’s song “MIC Drop” (2018).  
 

"I’m truly honored to reconnect with my fans in Europe after such a long time,” J-Hope said. “Once again, I’ve come to appreciate how rewarding it is to share hope and comfort through my music. I would love to perform here again whenever the chance comes."
 
J-Hope performs at the charity event “Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes,” held on Jan. 23 at La Defense Arena in Paris. [BIGHIT MUSIC]

“Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes” is a charity event organized by Opération Pièces Jaunes, which is chaired by first lady Macron. The event, including J-Hope’s performance, will be broadcast on France 2 on Tuesday.
 
J-Hope poses for a photo at the charity event “Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes,” held on Jan. 23 at La Defense Arena in Paris. [BIGHIT MUSIC]

J-Hope teased a new music project in his "Beginning of a New Dream" YouTube video released on Jan. 10. The caption "2025. 03." suggests that new music will be released in March. This will be J-Hope's first new track since his discharge from the military in October last year.
 
J-Hope will embark on his first solo concert tour, "Hope On The Stage,” next month. The tour will kick off with three concerts from Feb. 28 through March 2 at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul and will then continue in a total of 15 cities, including Chicago, New York, Mexico City, Manila, Singapore, Jakarta in Indonesia, Taipei in Taiwan, Bangkok and Saitama and Osaka in Japan.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags J-Hope BTS

J-Hope of BTS performs at charity event at invitation of French first lady

