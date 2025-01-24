 KCON 2025 to return with events in Los Angeles and Japan
KCON 2025 to return with events in Los Angeles and Japan

Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 13:10 Updated: 24 Jan. 2025, 13:14
KCON 2024 takes place on May 11 at Zozo Marine Stadium, Chiba, Japan. [YONHAP]

Los Angeles and Japan will once again host CJ ENM's largest K-culture festival, KCON 2025, this year.
 
CJ ENM announced on Friday that this year's first KCON event will take place in Chiba, Japan, from May 9 to 11, followed by a second leg in Los Angeles from Aug. 1 to 3. Both venues hosted last year’s KCON events. 
 

KCON Japan 2024, held in Chiba, drew a record-breaking 140,000 attendees and featured 44 artist teams across nearly 100 performances, making it the largest KCON ever held in Japan.
 
KCON LA 2024 reached more than 5.8 million fans from 176 countries and regions through both in-person and digital platforms. Notably, it became the first K-pop festival to be broadcast nationwide through the CW Network, which reaches approximately 120 million households.  
 
“The two iconic venues will feature more diverse content to enhance the festival experience for fans, artists and participating companies,” CJ ENM said.
 
“We are preparing innovative stage productions to maximize interactions between fans and artists, with expanded fandom programs exclusive to KCON and multistage performances.”  
 
“Additionally, we plan to strengthen online content, allowing fans to vividly experience the energy and excitement of KCON anywhere through digital platforms,” CJ ENM added.
 
Since its launch in the United States in 2012, KCON has been held in 14 locations worldwide, including Japan, UAE, France, Mexico, Australia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia, attracting nearly 1.99 million offline attendees.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags KCON

