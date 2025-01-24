 New reality show 'Good Day' hosted by G-Dragon to air on Feb. 16
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

New reality show 'Good Day' hosted by G-Dragon to air on Feb. 16

Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 14:51
G-Dragon featured in an official poster for ″Good Day″ [TEO]

G-Dragon featured in an official poster for ″Good Day″ [TEO]

 
MBC’s new reality show “Good Day,” hosted by K-pop icon G-Dragon and produced by star producer Kim Tae-ho, will air on Feb. 16 and hit Disney+ on the same day.
 
“Good Day” will feature the K-pop star embarking on a journey to connect with individuals from diverse backgrounds involved in different fields, all through the power of music, according to MBC.
 

Related Article

 
MBC has unveiled two teaser clips and official posters for the program on its website and YouTube channel, featuring well-known figures like comedians Jung Hyung-don and Cho Sae-ho.
 
The promotional content shows G-Dragon talking with stars like rappers Defconn and Code Kunst, actors Kim Soo-hyun and Jung Hae-in, and former K-pop stars Yim Si-wan and Hwang Kwang-hee.
 
Actors Hwang Jung-min and Kim Go-eun, webtoonist Kian84 and “Culinary Class Wars” (2024) judge Anh Sung-jae will also appear in the show.
 
“The program will present a range of entertaining stories centered on K-pop icon G-Dragon, showcasing his daily life and interactions with various individuals from diverse fields,” MBC said.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags G-Dragon Good Day

More in K-pop

J-Hope of BTS performs at charity event at invitation of French first lady

New reality show 'Good Day' hosted by G-Dragon to air on Feb. 16

Korea Music Copyright Association grants full membership to 30 musicians, including S.Coups of Seventeen

Rapper Song Min-ho defends military service record against allegations of sick leave abuse

KCON 2025 to return with events in Los Angeles and Japan

Related Stories

Hana banks on G-Dragon in creative branding push

G-Dragon's new single of seven years, "Power," tops iTunes charts in 15 countries

Artist G-Dragon donates “You Quiz on the Block” winnings to his anti-drug organization

G-Dragon returns with digital single 'Power' after seven-year hiatus

G-Dragon arrives at Incheon International Airport in Tesla Cybertruck
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)