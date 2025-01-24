New reality show 'Good Day' hosted by G-Dragon to air on Feb. 16
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 14:51
MBC’s new reality show “Good Day,” hosted by K-pop icon G-Dragon and produced by star producer Kim Tae-ho, will air on Feb. 16 and hit Disney+ on the same day.
“Good Day” will feature the K-pop star embarking on a journey to connect with individuals from diverse backgrounds involved in different fields, all through the power of music, according to MBC.
MBC has unveiled two teaser clips and official posters for the program on its website and YouTube channel, featuring well-known figures like comedians Jung Hyung-don and Cho Sae-ho.
The promotional content shows G-Dragon talking with stars like rappers Defconn and Code Kunst, actors Kim Soo-hyun and Jung Hae-in, and former K-pop stars Yim Si-wan and Hwang Kwang-hee.
Actors Hwang Jung-min and Kim Go-eun, webtoonist Kian84 and “Culinary Class Wars” (2024) judge Anh Sung-jae will also appear in the show.
“The program will present a range of entertaining stories centered on K-pop icon G-Dragon, showcasing his daily life and interactions with various individuals from diverse fields,” MBC said.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
