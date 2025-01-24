 Young Posse to hit the road again with U.S. tour '082Drop' in March
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 12:02 Updated: 24 Jan. 2025, 13:56
Promotional images of hip-hop girl group Young Posse [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Hip-hop girl group Young Posse will embark on an additional U.S. tour, "082Drop," in March, its agency DSP Media said Friday.

 
The tour will take place in Texas and will kick off in San Antonio on March 15, followed by stops in Houston on March 17, Austin on March 18, College Station on March 20 and Dallas-Fort Worth on March 21.
 

The “082Drop” tour is designed to connect with more U.S. fans who couldn’t attend last year's “The Hungry” U.S. tour, according to DSP Media.
 
“Young Posse is preparing special performances and events to show gratitude to fans, inspired by requests for more concerts,” DSP Media said.
 
The tour title "082Drop" combines Korea’s country code “82” with the term “drop,” symbolizing the group’s goal of promoting Korean music worldwide.   
 
An official poster for Young Posse's upcoming “082Drop” Texas tour [DSP MEDIA]

Since its debut in October 2023, Young Posse has made a name for itself with hits like “Macaroni Cheese” (2023), “XXL” (2024) and “Ate That” (2024).
 
The group performed at major music festivals last year, including Head In The Clouds New York 2024 and the 2024 MAMA Music Awards.
 
Young Posse consists of five members: Sunhye, Yeonjung, Jiana, Doeun and Jieun. 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
