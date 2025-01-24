 'Magic Candies' nominated for Oscar in Best Animated Short category
'Magic Candies' nominated for Oscar in Best Animated Short category

Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 18:39 Updated: 24 Jan. 2025, 18:54
A still from the animation “Magic Candies” (2024) [M-LINE DISTRIBUTION]

“Magic Candies” (2024), based on author Baek Hee-na’s works, has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Animated Short category, the awards ceremony announced on Friday.
 
Directed by Daisuke Nishio and produced by Toei Animation, the animated short is about a boy named Dong-Dong who encounters a magical bag of candies that allows him to hear the thoughts of other people, animals and objects. Running for just over 20 minutes, it is a simple yet quirky, heartwarming movie.
 

It was shortlisted for an Oscar nomination earlier this month.
 
Film “Magic Candies” is based on Baek’s books “Magic Candies” (2017) and “I Am a Dog” (2019).  
 
Baek is a veteran picture book writer and artist. She was awarded the prestigious Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award in 2020. With an animation degree from the California Institute of the Arts, Baek is known for not only drawing her images, but also physically sculpting her characters and photographing them under self-designed lighting.  
 
Other nominated films in this year’s Academy Awards’ Best Animated Short category are Belgian director Nicolas Keppens’ “Beautiful Men" (2023); Iranian directors Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani’s "In the Shadow of the Cypress" (2023); Dutch director Nina Gantz’s "Wander to Wonder" (2023); and French director Loïc Espuche’s “Yuck!” (2024).  
 
The 2025 Oscars are slated for March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
 
