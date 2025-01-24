Red Velvet’s 10th-anniversary concert film to be released Feb. 5
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 16:44 Updated: 24 Jan. 2025, 17:01
Girl group Red Velvet’s 10th-anniversary concert film is set to be released on Feb. 5, its distributor CJ 4DPlex said Friday.
Exclusively available at CGV, "Happiness Diary: My Dear, ReVe1uv in Cinemas" will showcase performances from the girl group’s 10th-anniversary fan concert tour titled "Happiness: My Dear, ReVe1uv."
The tour commenced with two shows in Seoul on Aug. 3 and 4 last year, and it took Red Velvet to major Asian cities, including Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila and Macau, in August and September.
"Happiness Diary: My Dear, ReVe1uv in Cinemas" will also feature interviews with the members discussing their journey over the past decade, according to CJ 4DPlex.
The first teaser for the concert film was released on Friday via Red Velvet’s official social media accounts and CJ 4DPlex’s official website.
Red Velvet debuted in August 2014 under SM Entertainment with four members, adding Yeri in 2015 to form the current five-member lineup: Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy and Yeri.
Red Velvet is well-known for hit songs like "Red Flavor" (2017), "Psycho" (2019), "Feel My Rhythm" (2022) and “Cosmic” (2024).
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)