Korea and Cuba at 'beginning point' of learning about each other's 'realities,' says top Cuban envoy

South Korea and Cuba are at a "beginning point" where the two countries have much to learn about each other's "realities," the top Cuban envoy to Seoul has said, following the establishment of their diplomatic relations almost a year ago.Cuban Ambassador to South Korea Claudio Monzon Baeza made the remarks after the two countries made the surprise announcement of their diplomatic relations in New York on Feb. 14 last year, in an apparent heavy blow to North Korea, its Cold War-era ally that has touted its "brotherly" ties with Havana."Cuba's foreign policy aims to maintain diplomatic relations with any country, as long as they are based on mutual respect for each other's sovereignty," Monzon said in an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency on Thursday. He took office in Seoul earlier this month."We are at a beginning point [with South Korea]. I believe there is still much to know about our respective realities, getting to know each other, and it's an important thing to do," Monzon said.South Korea had cut off its ties with Cuba in 1959 in the wake of the Cuban Revolution led by Fidel Castro, while North Korea has maintained its close relationship with the Caribbean island nation."We have a coherent and consistent foreign policy and diplomatic relations with countries in Asia and East Asia," Monzon said, without directly mentioning Pyongyang, when asked about the impact of Cuba's diplomatic ties with South Korea on its policy toward the two Koreas.Monzon stressed that Cuba's commitment to such diplomatic relations with other countries has been part of its efforts to overcome the U.S. policy of "isolating" the country from the rest of the world through aggressive sanctions that have crippled its economy for decades.Upon his inauguration, U.S. President Donald Trump redesignated Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, reversing his predecessor's executive order that had lifted the designation.Monzon called the measure, along with the broad economic embargo in place against his country, "arbitrary" and "politically motivated," stressing that the policy has been condemned every year at the UN General Assembly and by the majority of the world, including South Korea."Biden's removal publicly recognized that the U.S. government does not consider Cuba as a sponsor of terrorism and implies that the list is an illegitimate and unilateral instrument of economic pressure," he said.Despite the limitations from the sanctions, Monzon highlighted there is strong potential for engagement between Seoul and Havana to deepen their relations, from the economy and culture to academics and science.Monzon noted as an example Cuba's reserves of nickel and cobalt — key minerals that have become vital in terms of global supply chains — and its strengths in biotechnology and related products, including innovative drugs and vaccines."Despite the U.S. government policies against us, we have a wide participation of foreign businessmen, which shows that our country is open to the world to promote new investment and access to new markets," he said."I believe we have a lot of opportunities. This is a relationship that we're building right now, but I strongly believe there is room for bilateral cooperation in many fields," Monzon said.Monzon also said Cuba has made legal changes, including simplifying procedures, to attract foreign investment, expressing hope that such efforts will interest Korean companies and help enhance understanding to promote cooperation."We've been talking [with South Korea] about these possibilities and exploring ways to cooperate in a mutually beneficial manner. We will keep working in the direction," he said.On plans for opening its embassy in Seoul, Monzon said the process is "going smoothly," and that he is looking to launch it "as soon as possible.""I cannot give you a date right now. It naturally takes some time," he said.The Cuban Embassy in Seoul is likely to open around March, according to a diplomatic source. South Korea opened its embassy in Havana last Saturday and is expected to announce its ambassador to Cuba soon.Yonhap