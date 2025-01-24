U.S. Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as CIA director in new Trump administration
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 10:39
The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to confirm John Ratcliffe as director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), making him the second high-level official of the new Trump administration to be approved by the upper chamber.
The Senate approved Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence (DNI) during Trump's first term, in a 74-25 vote, according to reports. In November, Trump tapped him to lead the CIA, portraying him as a "warrior for truth and honesty."
During a recent Senate confirmation hearing, Ratcliffe assessed that North Korea remains a "destabilizing" force, as he stressed America faces what may be the "most challenging" national security environment in its history.
He previously served as the sixth DNI in 2020-2021. Prior to that, he served in Congress for over five years as the U.S. representative for the 4th Congressional District of Texas.
