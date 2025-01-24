U.S. Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as CIA director in new Trump administration

The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to confirm John Ratcliffe as director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), making him the second high-level official of the new Trump administration to be approved by the upper chamber.The Senate approved Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence (DNI) during Trump's first term, in a 74-25 vote, according to reports. In November, Trump tapped him to lead the CIA, portraying him as a "warrior for truth and honesty."During a recent Senate confirmation hearing, Ratcliffe assessed that North Korea remains a "destabilizing" force, as he stressed America faces what may be the "most challenging" national security environment in its history.He previously served as the sixth DNI in 2020-2021. Prior to that, he served in Congress for over five years as the U.S. representative for the 4th Congressional District of Texas.Yonhap