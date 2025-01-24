U.S. lawmaker introduces resolution honoring Korea-U.S. alliance on liberation anniversary

A U.S. lawmaker on Thursday introduced a resolution to affirm the Korea-U.S. alliance, his office said, as this year marks the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule.Rep. Tom Suozzi put forth the resolution that his office said affirms the alliance based on principles of democracy and human rights."Over the past 122 years, Korean Americans have made invaluable contributions to our communities and the culture we share," Suozzi said. "I cherish the friendships I've developed within this vibrant community and encourage everyone to recognize and celebrate the rich heritage and achievements of Korean Americans."Minsun Kim, president of the Museum of Korean American Heritage, was present at an event for the resolution's introduction."I am very pleased and honored to participate in the resolution introduced by Rep. Tom Suozzi in U.S. Congress today ... to proclaim Korean Culture Day in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Korea, to reaffirm the strength of the ROK-U.S. alliance and to express gratitude for the dedication of Korean Americans who have contributed to the development of the U.S. with their diligence, perseverance and tenacity over the past 122 years," Kim said.On the day, Suozzi was also presented with an honorary seventh-degree taekwondo black belt by Grandmaster Lee Dong-sup, the president of Kukkiwon, the governing body of taekwondo, due to his support for the Korean American community, according to his office.Yonhap