31 universities nationwide to raise tuition, another 120 still discussing hikes
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 09:16
A total of 31 universities nationwide had confirmed plans to increase tuition as of Thursday, while some 120 institutions were still reviewing potential hikes.
Twenty-six private universities and five public universities have decided to raise their tuition for this year’s undergraduates, the Korean Association of Private University Presidents (KPU) said on Thursday.
This number already exceeds last year’s total of 26 universities — all private — that raised tuition.
Universities that have announced tuition hikes for this year include Kookmin University (4.97 percent), Sogang University (4.85 percent), Sungshin Women's University (5.30 percent), Sungkonghoe University (5.10 percent), Dongguk University (4.98 percent), Hanyang University (4.90 percent), Duksung Women's University (4.85 percent), Ewha Womans University (3.10 percent) and Chugye University for the Arts (3.0 percent).
Regionally, nine universities planning to raise tuition are located outside the greater Seoul area, while 17 universities are situated within it, including 10 in Seoul itself.
This marks a significant shift from past trends, where tuition hikes were more common among regional universities due to student shortages.
Twenty-nine universities — eight private universities and 21 public — have confirmed that they will freeze tuition for the upcoming academic year, according to KPU.
Public universities maintaining their tuition rates include Seoul National University, Kangwon National University, Kyungpook National University, Pusan National University, Chonnam National University, Jeonbuk National University, Jeju National University, Chungnam National University and Chungbuk National University.
Private universities that will freeze tuition are ACTS University, Hansung University, Kyungdong University, Catholic Kkottongnae University and Nambu University.
The KPU reported that about 120 universities are still discussing potential tuition increases within their respective tuition review committees. This includes Yonsei University, Korea University, Sungkyunkwan University and Chung-Ang University.
During a general meeting of the Korean Council for University Education held in Seoul on Wednesday, university presidents planning to raise tuition in the coming year urged the Ministry of Education to ease regulations for those universities.
However, Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho expressed skepticism about potential policy changes, citing the recent sudden transition to an acting government system following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law decree last December.
