[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Chill without the bill: 4 budget-friendly winter activities
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 17:30 Updated: 24 Jan. 2025, 18:34
-
- KIM DONG-EUN
- [email protected]
While skiing, skating and sledding are popular winter sports, many still hesitate to try them due to two main factors — the cold and the expense. If you’re brave enough to endure the chill, the latter can be managed, as there are always budget-friendly options to enjoy these activities. With just enough saved up for a hearty meal, you can enjoy winter sports with friends and grab some snacks to keep you fueled.
Here are four budget-friendly winter activity spots you should check out before winter passes, compiled by the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Hangang Park Sledding Hill
한강공원 눈썰매장
Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul, Jamwon Hangang Park in southern Seoul, and Yeouido Hangang Park in western Seoul have stepped up their winter offerings with large snow sledding fields. For just 6,000 won ($4.20), you get unlimited access to the slopes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The round rubber sleds ensure your clothes stay dry unless you slip during the ride. During weekends, these parks become crowded, with visitors from all over the city and beyond. This leads to 10 to 20-minute waiting times before another ride down the slope.
Another popular attraction at the parks is the smelt fishing booth, priced at 4,000 won. For an additional 2,000 won, you can watch your catch being fried and enjoy the crispy fish. Nearby snack bars serve traditional Korean street food, or bunsik, like tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), sundae (blood sausages) and ramen.
To save money, you can book your tickets in advance through the Naver Map app, which offers up to a 10 percent discount. The slopes will operate until Feb. 16 this year.
Duration: Until Feb. 16, 2025
Operation hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission fee: 6,000 won for entrance, 4,000 won for smelt fishing
Website: https://hangang.seoul.go.kr/www/eventMng/detail.do?srchType=list&mid=538&evntSn=256
SLP Children's Center
SLP 어린이회관
SLP Children’s Center in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, may have children’s center in its name, but it’s open to everyone. For 14,000 won, visitors can access the snow sledding field until Feb. 23. Smelt fishing is also available here for 6,000 won, allowing you to catch up to 10 smelts.
SLP stands for Seoul Leisure Park, and it changes with the seasons — cherry blossoms in spring, an outdoor pool in summer and snow sledding in winter. Barbecue tents are available for an extra fee, offering daytime or nighttime sessions that can be reserved via the official website.
@slp_bbq.swim.snow_place
441 Gwangnaru-ro, Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul
(서울 광진구 광나루로 441)
Duration: Until Feb. 23, but dates may change depending on the temperature
Operating hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Phone number: 1800-5309
Website: www.lpseoul.com
Taereung International Skating Rink
태릉국제스케이트장
At just 8,000 won (or 4,000 won if you bring your own skates), Taereung International Skating Rink in northern Seoul offers an opportunity to skate at one of Korea’s most famous rinks, home to many Olympians, including figure skater Kim Yuna and speed skater Lee Sang-hwa. This rink, also one of only two indoor long-track skating rinks in Korea, hosts skating championships and accommodates skaters of all levels, from beginners to world-class athletes. The track is 400 meters long (1,312 feet).
When professional skaters are training, the general public uses a smaller rink. Some days are reserved for competitions, but it’s also a chance to watch high-level skaters for free. The rink also holds lessons for skaters of all skill levels, including beginners. You can check the official website for schedules and registration information.
681 Hwarang-ro, Nowon District, northern Seoul
(서울 노원구 화랑로 681)
Operating hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission fee: 4,000 won for adults, 4,000 won for skate rentals and 800 won for helmets
Website: https://icerink.sports.or.kr/user/main/mainPage/main/main.do
Korea Folk Village Snow Sledding
한국민속촌 눈썰매장
For unlimited access to sledding slopes with shorter queues and the added benefit of cultural activities, head to the Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi. The village offers a mix of snow sledding and traditional events such as pungmul nori (Korean folk music performances) and the seasonal Narye event, which features puppet shows and DIY activities like making kites and clay art soaps.
The snow field at the Folk Village, which opened on Dec. 21, features courses for both adults and children, with the adult slope stretching 120 meters. A half-day ticket is available from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and a full-day pass runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Compared to the slopes closer to Seoul, the Korean Folk Village offers a more relaxed experience, with little to no waiting in line.
90, Minsokchon-ro, Giheung District, Yongin, Gyeonggi
(경기 용인시 기흥구 민속촌로 90)
Operating hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., but opens until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Jan. 31
Admission fee: 25,000 won
Ticket including half-day sledding pass: 28,500 won
Phone number: 031-288-0000
Website: www.koreanfolk.co.kr/multi/english
BY KIM DONG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)