 [WEEKEND GETAWAY] Chill without the bill: 4 budget-friendly winter activities
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 17:30 Updated: 24 Jan. 2025, 18:34
Citizens enjoy their day out at the Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul on the snow sled. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Citizens enjoy their day out at the Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul on the snow sled. [JOONGANG ILBO]


While skiing, skating and sledding are popular winter sports, many still hesitate to try them due to two main factors — the cold and the expense. If you’re brave enough to endure the chill, the latter can be managed, as there are always budget-friendly options to enjoy these activities. With just enough saved up for a hearty meal, you can enjoy winter sports with friends and grab some snacks to keep you fueled.
 
Here are four budget-friendly winter activity spots you should check out before winter passes, compiled by the Korea JoongAng Daily. 
 
Hangang Park Sledding Hill
한강공원 눈썰매장 
 
A view from the top of the slope at the Ttukseom Hangang Park [KIM DONG-EUN]

A view from the top of the slope at the Ttukseom Hangang Park [KIM DONG-EUN]


Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul, Jamwon Hangang Park in southern Seoul, and Yeouido Hangang Park in western Seoul have stepped up their winter offerings with large snow sledding fields. For just 6,000 won ($4.20), you get unlimited access to the slopes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The round rubber sleds ensure your clothes stay dry unless you slip during the ride. During weekends, these parks become crowded, with visitors from all over the city and beyond. This leads to 10 to 20-minute waiting times before another ride down the slope. 
 
The sturdy sled keeps your clothes from getting wet. [KIM DONG-EUN]

The sturdy sled keeps your clothes from getting wet. [KIM DONG-EUN]

 
Another popular attraction at the parks is the smelt fishing booth, priced at 4,000 won. For an additional 2,000 won, you can watch your catch being fried and enjoy the crispy fish. Nearby snack bars serve traditional Korean street food, or bunsik, like tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), sundae (blood sausages) and ramen. 
 
Smelt fries, fresh out of the fryer next to the fishing booth is a winter treat favored among Koreans attending winter festivals. [KIM DONG-EUN]

Smelt fries, fresh out of the fryer next to the fishing booth is a winter treat favored among Koreans attending winter festivals. [KIM DONG-EUN]

 
To save money, you can book your tickets in advance through the Naver Map app, which offers up to a 10 percent discount. The slopes will operate until Feb. 16 this year.
 
Duration: Until Feb. 16, 2025 
Operation hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.  
Admission fee: 6,000 won for entrance, 4,000 won for smelt fishing  
Website: https://hangang.seoul.go.kr/www/eventMng/detail.do?srchType=list&mid=538&evntSn=256
 
 
SLP Children's Center
SLP 어린이회관
 
The snow sled field at the SLP Children's Center in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul [SLP CHILDREN'S CENTER]

The snow sled field at the SLP Children's Center in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul [SLP CHILDREN'S CENTER]


SLP Children’s Center in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, may have children’s center in its name, but it’s open to everyone. For 14,000 won, visitors can access the snow sledding field until Feb. 23. Smelt fishing is also available here for 6,000 won, allowing you to catch up to 10 smelts.
 
SLP stands for Seoul Leisure Park, and it changes with the seasons — cherry blossoms in spring, an outdoor pool in summer and snow sledding in winter. Barbecue tents are available for an extra fee, offering daytime or nighttime sessions that can be reserved via the official website. 
 
@slp_bbq.swim.snow_place
441 Gwangnaru-ro, Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul
(서울 광진구 광나루로 441)
Duration: Until Feb. 23, but dates may change depending on the temperature
Operating hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.  
Phone number: 1800-5309  
Website: www.lpseoul.com
 
 
Taereung International Skating Rink  
태릉국제스케이트장
 
Shim Suk-hee, far right, leads the short track speed skating group during the 1000-meter race at the national team selection competition held at the Taereung International Rink in northern Seoul on May 6. [NEWS1]

Shim Suk-hee, far right, leads the short track speed skating group during the 1000-meter race at the national team selection competition held at the Taereung International Rink in northern Seoul on May 6. [NEWS1]

 
At just 8,000 won (or 4,000 won if you bring your own skates), Taereung International Skating Rink in northern Seoul offers an opportunity to skate at one of Korea’s most famous rinks, home to many Olympians, including figure skater Kim Yuna and speed skater Lee Sang-hwa. This rink, also one of only two indoor long-track skating rinks in Korea, hosts skating championships and accommodates skaters of all levels, from beginners to world-class athletes. The track is 400 meters long (1,312 feet).
 
When professional skaters are training, the general public uses a smaller rink. Some days are reserved for competitions, but it’s also a chance to watch high-level skaters for free. The rink also holds lessons for skaters of all skill levels, including beginners. You can check the official website for schedules and registration information.
 
681 Hwarang-ro, Nowon District, northern Seoul  
(서울 노원구 화랑로 681)
Operating hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.  
Admission fee: 4,000 won for adults, 4,000 won for skate rentals and 800 won for helmets  
Website: https://icerink.sports.or.kr/user/main/mainPage/main/main.do
 
Korea Folk Village Snow Sledding  
한국민속촌 눈썰매장  
 
Korean Folk Village operates a snow sled field that does not get as crowded as other snow slopes in Seoul. [KOREAN FOLK VILLAGE]

Korean Folk Village operates a snow sled field that does not get as crowded as other snow slopes in Seoul. [KOREAN FOLK VILLAGE]

 
For unlimited access to sledding slopes with shorter queues and the added benefit of cultural activities, head to the Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi. The village offers a mix of snow sledding and traditional events such as pungmul nori (Korean folk music performances) and the seasonal Narye event, which features puppet shows and DIY activities like making kites and clay art soaps.
 
The snow field at the Folk Village, which opened on Dec. 21, features courses for both adults and children, with the adult slope stretching 120 meters. A half-day ticket is available from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and a full-day pass runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Compared to the slopes closer to Seoul, the Korean Folk Village offers a more relaxed experience, with little to no waiting in line.
 
90, Minsokchon-ro, Giheung District, Yongin, Gyeonggi
(경기 용인시 기흥구 민속촌로 90)
Operating hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., but opens until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Jan. 31
Admission fee: 25,000 won  
Ticket including half-day sledding pass: 28,500 won
Phone number: 031-288-0000
Website: www.koreanfolk.co.kr/multi/english

BY KIM DONG-EUN [[email protected]]
[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Chill without the bill: 4 budget-friendly winter activities

