 North Korea concludes parliamentary meeting, affirms focus on national defense
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea concludes parliamentary meeting, affirms focus on national defense

Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 10:05
12th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly takes place on Jan. 22 to 23. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

12th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly takes place on Jan. 22 to 23. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
North Korea has concluded a two-day parliamentary meeting, affirming state spending for a stronger national defense, but no message was issued toward the new Donald Trump administration, according to state media Friday.
 
Seven items were presented at the 12th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on Wednesday and Thursday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Related Article

 
They included the implementation of the 2024 state budget, the 2025 state budget, a revision of some provisions of the Socialist Constitution and an organizational matter, the KCNA said.
 
The KCNA reported Premier Pak Thae-song, Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the SPA standing committee and other high-ranking officials attended the meeting, without mentioning North Korean leader Kim Jong-un among the attendees.
 
The meeting had been widely watched to see whether Kim would deliver any message toward the United States, as the inauguration of the Donald Trump administration has raised speculation about the resumption of talks between them.
 
The session acknowledged that the 2025 state budget was designed to support a five-year economic development plan by "concentrating the investment on accelerating the significant changes in the national defense capabilities," according to the report.
 
Finance Minister Ri Myong-guk reported during the meeting that North Korea has allocated 15.7 percent of the 2025 state budget for national defense, a slight fall from last year's 15.9 percent.
 
The SPA meeting functions as a regular parliamentary session in other countries, addressing constitutional or legal enactments and revisions, as well as government personnel decisions.
 
The SPA is the highest legislative organ in North Korea, but in reality, it merely rubber-stamps decisions made by the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

Yonhap
tags Korea North Korea SPA

More in North Korea

North Korea concludes parliamentary meeting, affirms focus on national defense

North Korea reports on Yoon’s detention and impeachment trial

Human rights groups urge Ukrainian President Zelensky not to repatriate North Korean POWs

U.S. expert calls Trump’s 'nuclear power' remark on North Korea realistic

North Korea silent on parliamentary session, fueling speculation over Kim Jong-un's stance on U.S. relations

Related Stories

Pyongyang's rubber stamp parliament convenes

International students grapple with shifting views on North Korea

North Korean leader's sister publicly dismisses doubts about North's satellite, ICBM technologies

North Korean troops likely already engaged in combat, Ukrainian official says

North Korea holds first national cadres conference amid border flood crisis
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)