Trump signals plans for new summit with Kim Jong-un

Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 12:14
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on AI infrastructure at the Roosevelt room at the White House in Washington, U.S., Jan. 21. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he would attempt summit diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
 
In an interview with Fox News, recorded Wednesday and aired Thursday, Trump answered “I will” when asked if he would “reach out to Kim Jong-un again.”
 
During his first term, Trump held three meetings with Kim: the first-ever summit in Singapore in June 2018, the Hanoi summit in February 2019 and a meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom in June 2019.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
