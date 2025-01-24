Trump signals plans for new summit with Kim Jong-un
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 12:14
LIM JEONG-WON
U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he would attempt summit diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
In an interview with Fox News, recorded Wednesday and aired Thursday, Trump answered “I will” when asked if he would “reach out to Kim Jong-un again.”
During his first term, Trump held three meetings with Kim: the first-ever summit in Singapore in June 2018, the Hanoi summit in February 2019 and a meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom in June 2019.
