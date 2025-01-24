Acting President Choi urges officials to ensure emergency medical services during Lunar New Year

Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Friday urged officials to focus their efforts on maintaining the country's emergency medical system during the upcoming holiday amid a prolonged conflict between the government and the medical community."The government and local authorities will focus their efforts to ensure the emergency medical system operates without disruptions, allowing people to spend the Lunar New Year holiday without concerns," Choi said during a meeting with relevant officials.Choi noted the government will focus particularly on providing stable medical services for high-risk pregnant women, newborns and patients with other severe conditions."I also urge people to visit appropriate medical facilities based on the severity of their conditions," Choi said, amid growing concerns over a shortage of emergency room beds.Later, Choi visited Woorisoa Children's Hospital in northern Seoul, where he expressed gratitude to the medical staff for their service in essential areas.The hospital is set to provide medical services throughout the holiday to treat children with respiratory diseases, focusing on patients in noncritical conditions."The government will spare no effort to provide policy support for medical workers serving in essential sectors and provincial areas," Choi said during his visit.Thousands of trainee doctors have been absent from their workplaces due to mass resignations since February last year, as the medical community continues to demand that the government abandon its planned increase of medical school students.The government has decided to raise the number of medical school seats by 1,500 for 2025 as part of a broader plan to increase the total by around 10,000 over the next five years to address a nationwide shortage of doctors.This year's Lunar New Year holiday was extended to six days after the government designated Monday as a temporary national holiday.Yonhap