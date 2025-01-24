 Constitutional Court to rule on decision to withhold justice appointment next month
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 16:36
Ma Eun-hyeok, nominee for Constitutional Court justice, speaks to lawmakers during a parliamentary hearing at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 23, 2024. [NEWS1]

Ma Eun-hyeok, nominee for Constitutional Court justice, speaks to lawmakers during a parliamentary hearing at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 23, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
The Constitutional Court will determine early next month whether acting President Choi Sang-mok's decision to hold off the appointment of a justice to the court is constitutional, officials said.
 

The court consists of nine judges, but Choi's move to put off the appointment of justice nominee Ma Eun-hyeok late last month left eight judges on the bench. By the Constitution, consent from at least six judges is required for an impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol to be upheld.
 
The court is scheduled to make a decision on Feb. 3, following a petition filed over Choi's decision.
 
On Dec. 31, Choi appointed two other justices to the court but withheld Ma's appointment, citing a lack of consensus between the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP). Ma had been recommended by the DP.
 
The court is expected to determine whether an acting president has a duty to appoint judges and whether failing to do so violates a person's right to a trial.
 
If the court decides that Choi's action is unconstitutional, he will be required to make the appointment, filling the one vacant seat on the court.

Yonhap
tags constitutional court DP

