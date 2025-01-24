Prosecutors file request to extend President Yoon's arrest after case transfer
Prosecutors said Friday they filed a request to extend the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) referred the case the day before.
In a notice to reporters, the prosecution’s special investigative headquarters said it requested the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday to approve the extension of Yoon’s arrest warrant until Feb. 6.
Yoon has been detained since Jan. 15 after the CIO executed an arrest warrant issued by the Seoul Western District Court. According to the Criminal Procedure Act, the warrant initially allows for a 10-day detention, which can be extended by another 10 days if the prosecution seeks court approval.
The prosecution sought an extension from the Seoul Central District Court, believing the court had jurisdiction over Yoon’s insurrection charges. The CIO had previously sought warrants for investigating Yoon’s insurrection charges from the Seoul Western District Court, arguing the presidential office and residences fell within its territorial jurisdiction.
If the court rejects the extension request, prosecutors must decide whether to indict Yoon before the first 10-day period terminates, which the prosecution believes would end by the weekend.
The 10-day timer was paused while Yoon attended an arrest warrant hearing and as the court reviewed his attorney’s request to invalidate his detention.
If the court approves the extension, prosecutors are expected to interrogate Yoon as early as the coming weekend. They are reportedly considering making a visit and probing Yoon at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, where he has been held since Jan. 15.
On Friday, Yoon, who attended his fourth impeachment trial hearing the day before, sent a Lunar New Year message to the public through his attorneys.
"As Seollal approaches, I find myself thinking a lot about everyone," the message read. "I should have been by your side and helped you, but I feel pitiful and sorry for not being able to do so."
Yoon added that he hopes everyone enjoys a warm and happy holiday.
His legal team noted that the message had to be delivered through them, as the CIO has restricted Yoon from sending or receiving letters since Monday due to concerns over “evidence obstruction.”
