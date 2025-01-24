 Rapper Song Min-ho defends military service record against allegations of sick leave abuse
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 14:03
Rapper Song Min-ho, also known as Mino of boy band Winner [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Rapper Song Min-ho defended his military service record during questioning by police on Thursday, media reported Friday.
 
According to SBS, Song was summoned to the Mapo Police Precinct in western Seoul for an inquiry into allegations that he took excessive sick leave from the community center where he was assigned as a social service worker and manipulated attendance records to cover unwarranted absences.
 

During the questioning, which lasted about four hours, Song insisted he did not circumvent his military duties. Police examined surveillance footage from the community center and interviewed Song's supervisor to determine whether he had received special treatment compared to other social service workers.
 
Song, also known as Mino, began his service in March 2023 and was discharged on Dec. 23, 2024.
 
Under Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to complete at least 18 months of military service. Those who fail the physical exam for active service but are not severely ill are assigned to alternative 21-month duties as social service personnel at public institutions such as subway stations and government offices.
 
Song is said to have taken a sick leave on his last day of service.
 
The Military Manpower Administration launched an investigation last month, with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also announcing that the city government would look into attendance records for conscripted social service personnel.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
Rapper Song Min-ho defends military service record against allegations of sick leave abuse

