Traffic disruptions expected in Seoul with impeachment protests set for Saturday
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 14:56
Heavy traffic disruptions are expected in central Seoul over the weekend as protesters both for and against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol are expected to gather.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday, protesters supporting Yoon's impeachment will hold a rally near Gwanghwamun in central Seoul on Saturday afternoon before marching to the Sungnyemun area.
Pro-Yoon protesters, who oppose his impeachment, will also gather in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Saturday afternoon.
Police said they would deploy some 180 officers to manage traffic in the area and advised people to use public transportation if traveling through the neighborhood.
On Thursday, around 5,000 Yoon supporters gathered near the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, calling for his release as the impeached president attended his fourth impeachment trial hearing. Around 3,500 officers from 54 Police Mobile Units were dispatched to the area.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
