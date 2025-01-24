Today's fortune: Jan. 24, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1936: Money is most valuable when spent.1948: Expenditures may result in gains.1960: Gains are likely to outweigh losses.1972: Efforts may yield fruitful results.1984: Expect gatherings or social engagements.1996: You may be fortunate with food; avoid overindulgence.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: West1937: Today is the best day.1949: Life may brim with joy and satisfaction.1961: Happiness may fill your day with fragrance.1973: Achieve your goals and savor the rewards.1985: You might find delight in people or objects.1997: Capture cherished moments with photos.Wealth: ExpenseHealth: CautionLove: ConflictLucky direction: North1938: Pay attention to your body’s signals.1950: Avoid overexertion or forcing things.1962: Take care of your health and listen to your body.1974: Avoid excessive drinking and never drink and drive.1986: Limit time at social gatherings.1998: Return home early to rest.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1939: Drink warm tea or water frequently.1951: Consider a warm bath or foot soak.1963: A slower pace may be better.1975: Your family is your best support.1987: Take care of those close to you.1999: Wear something comfortable for activities.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1940: Life is better now than in the past.1952: Good news may come your way.1964: You may encounter beneficial opportunities.1976: Your efforts may pay off.1988: You might be blessed with food, but make sure to drink moderately.2000: Value friendships; cherish companionship.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: UnitedLucky direction: South1941: Small efforts lead to big achievements.1953: Family harmony is the foundation of happiness.1965: More is better in this case.1977: Good events often involve more people.1989: Everything has its rightful place.2001: Strength lies in unity; stick together.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: JealousLucky direction: North1942: Too many cooks spoil the broth.1954: A tree with many branches bears more fruit.1966: A healthy amount of competition can be beneficial.1978: The grass often looks greener on the other side.1990: Stay ahead of others by being proactive.2002: Envying others only holds you back.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1943: Live joyfully, regardless of age.1955: Pursue what you love to do.1967: A progressive day rather than a regressive one.1979: Overcome challenges to reach your goals.1991: Good communication may lead to harmony.2003: You might be fortunate with food today.Wealth: ExpenseHealth: CautionLove: UnstableLucky direction: North1944: Avoid meddling in your children’s affairs.1956: Indifference might bring peace of mind.1968: Avoid the mindset of indispensability.1980: Plans may differ from reality.1992: What you see isn’t always the whole truth.2004: Appearances can be deceiving.Wealth: ExpenseHealth: AverageLove: PassionateLucky direction: Northeast1945: Be confident but remain cautious.1957: Avoid stepping up unnecessarily.1969: Don’t take on responsibilities you can’t handle.1981: Avoid impulsiveness and stay reserved.1993: Confidence is good, but pair it with humility.2005: Don’t brag or try to stand out too much.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1946: Experience brings wisdom and valuable insights.1958: You may find multiple appealing options.1970: Cultivate relationships for mutual growth.1982: Balance honor and practicality for the best outcome.1994: You may showcase your skills and earn recognition.2006: Your reputation might improve today.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: SocialLucky direction: South1935: Embrace a life of love and gratitude.1947: Acts of kindness bring blessings in return.1959: Spending money may bring joy today.1971: Mutual benefits may result from collaborations.1983: Expect positive proposals or valuable information.1995: You may enjoy pleasant encounters.2007: Enjoy a delightful shopping experience.