Today's fortune: Jan. 24, 2025
Published: 24 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 (Dec. 25 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
1936: Money is most valuable when spent.
1948: Expenditures may result in gains.
1960: Gains are likely to outweigh losses.
1972: Efforts may yield fruitful results.
1984: Expect gatherings or social engagements.
1996: You may be fortunate with food; avoid overindulgence.
Ox
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Good
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: West
1937: Today is the best day.
1949: Life may brim with joy and satisfaction.
1961: Happiness may fill your day with fragrance.
1973: Achieve your goals and savor the rewards.
1985: You might find delight in people or objects.
1997: Capture cherished moments with photos.
Tiger
Wealth: Expense
Health: Caution
Love: Conflict
Lucky direction: North
1938: Pay attention to your body’s signals.
1950: Avoid overexertion or forcing things.
1962: Take care of your health and listen to your body.
1974: Avoid excessive drinking and never drink and drive.
1986: Limit time at social gatherings.
1998: Return home early to rest.
Rabbit
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: North
1939: Drink warm tea or water frequently.
1951: Consider a warm bath or foot soak.
1963: A slower pace may be better.
1975: Your family is your best support.
1987: Take care of those close to you.
1999: Wear something comfortable for activities.
Dragon
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1940: Life is better now than in the past.
1952: Good news may come your way.
1964: You may encounter beneficial opportunities.
1976: Your efforts may pay off.
1988: You might be blessed with food, but make sure to drink moderately.
2000: Value friendships; cherish companionship.
Snake
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Strong
Love: United
Lucky direction: South
1941: Small efforts lead to big achievements.
1953: Family harmony is the foundation of happiness.
1965: More is better in this case.
1977: Good events often involve more people.
1989: Everything has its rightful place.
2001: Strength lies in unity; stick together.
Horse
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: North
1942: Too many cooks spoil the broth.
1954: A tree with many branches bears more fruit.
1966: A healthy amount of competition can be beneficial.
1978: The grass often looks greener on the other side.
1990: Stay ahead of others by being proactive.
2002: Envying others only holds you back.
Sheep
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: West
1943: Live joyfully, regardless of age.
1955: Pursue what you love to do.
1967: A progressive day rather than a regressive one.
1979: Overcome challenges to reach your goals.
1991: Good communication may lead to harmony.
2003: You might be fortunate with food today.
Monkey
Wealth: Expense
Health: Caution
Love: Unstable
Lucky direction: North
1944: Avoid meddling in your children’s affairs.
1956: Indifference might bring peace of mind.
1968: Avoid the mindset of indispensability.
1980: Plans may differ from reality.
1992: What you see isn’t always the whole truth.
2004: Appearances can be deceiving.
Rooster
Wealth: Expense
Health: Average
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: Northeast
1945: Be confident but remain cautious.
1957: Avoid stepping up unnecessarily.
1969: Don’t take on responsibilities you can’t handle.
1981: Avoid impulsiveness and stay reserved.
1993: Confidence is good, but pair it with humility.
2005: Don’t brag or try to stand out too much.
Dog
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1946: Experience brings wisdom and valuable insights.
1958: You may find multiple appealing options.
1970: Cultivate relationships for mutual growth.
1982: Balance honor and practicality for the best outcome.
1994: You may showcase your skills and earn recognition.
2006: Your reputation might improve today.
Pig
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Good
Love: Social
Lucky direction: South
1935: Embrace a life of love and gratitude.
1947: Acts of kindness bring blessings in return.
1959: Spending money may bring joy today.
1971: Mutual benefits may result from collaborations.
1983: Expect positive proposals or valuable information.
1995: You may enjoy pleasant encounters.
2007: Enjoy a delightful shopping experience.
