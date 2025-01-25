Samsung's AI-powered Moohan XR headset brings Iron Man's Jarvis closer to reality
Published: 25 Jan. 2025, 06:00
- CHO YONG-JUN
A user asks about a football uniform they saw, and the AI already knows which team’s jersey that is. But going one step further, the AI can also display a realistic 3-D version of the football field in virtual reality, as if the user is really there.
This is a demo of Samsung's prototype XR headset Project Moohan, showcased at the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 held in San Jose, California, on Jan. 22.
Samsung Electronics’ extended reality (XR) headset Project Moohan aims to fight Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta’s Quest with an ace up its sleeve — an AI assistant.
Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2025 was an event dedicated to the launch of its Galaxy S25 series of smartphones. However, the spotlight also focused on products Samsung teased: the slimmer Galaxy S25 Edge and the long-awaited Project Moohan XR headset.
Project Moohan is being built in collaboration with Google and is expected to be the first XR headset to run the Android XR platform upon its release this year.
“Samsung and Google have been working together in an unprecedented manner,” Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President Kim Ki-hwan said during a press conference held after the Unpacked event in San Jose on Jan. 22.
The two companies have been working to create a new operating system for mixed-reality headsets from the ground up.
“We've gone beyond collaboration in hardware and software,” he said.
Samsung is also developing smart glasses equipped with the Android XR OS.
“You can enjoy an immersive experience with the headset while the glasses, with their ability to give you more real-life vision, are suitable for use in conjunction with your smartphones,” Kim said.
“Instead of trying to do everything with one device, we wanted to connect XR with smartphones and home appliances so they can more efficiently communicate with the AI assistant.”
Samsung believes that implementing AI is the key to popularizing XR devices. The ability to visualize the AI assistant and its answers, like Tony Stark’s AI assistant Jarvis, is coming to reality.
“Since the early stages of designing Android XR, we have tried to devise ways to utilize AI in everyday life,” Kim said.
Android XR emphasized that the platform will be open and expandable. This means that Samsung’s Moohan headset will be able to run not only Samsung and Google's applications and services designed for XR but also conventional Android apps designed for smartphones.
Kim said Adobe's suite of applications, Naver and Major League Baseball apps could run on Moohan, adding that they are “working with other game developers and XR developers” in developing new apps.
“We will be sharing software development kits (SDK) with the XR developers and also provide sessions to learn about the SDK in multiple cities,” Kim said.
While the detailed specifications of the Moohan headsets were not revealed at the site, the headset felt “noticeably lighter than the Apple Vision Pro,” according to the JoongAng Ilbo.
The prototype did not have a tight seal near the eyes or the bottom, but Samsung is working to provide users with a choice of different detachable light seals to give them a choice between a complete seal and a gentler seal for people with motion sickness. Apple’s Vision Pro weighs around 600 grams (21 ounces) due to its aluminum construction and requires an external battery pack to be carried at all times.
The price of Samsung’s Moohan headsets is also unconfirmed but is expected to be lower than the Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499.
