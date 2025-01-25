Seoul court denies prosecution's request to extend Yoon's arrest
Prosecutors earlier filed a request to extend Yoon's arrest after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) referred the case to prosecution on Thursday.
The prosecution's special investigative headquarters had requested the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday to approve the extension of Yoon's arrest warrant to Feb. 6.
The court rejected this request, saying it is "difficult to determine a valid reason to continue the investigation" under the prosecution, as the case had already been referred by the CIO.
Yoon has been detained at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeoggi, since Jan. 15 after the CIO executed an arrest warrant issued by the Seoul Western District Court over allegations of masterminding the martial law imposition on Dec. 3 last year. According to the Criminal Procedure Act, the warrant initially allows for a 10-day detention, which can be extended by another 10 days if the prosecution seeks court approval.
The prosecution sought an extension from the Seoul Central District Court, believing the court had jurisdiction over Yoon's insurrection charges. The CIO had previously sought warrants for investigating Yoon's insurrection charges from the Seoul Western District Court, arguing the presidential office and residences fell within its territorial jurisdiction.
Prosecutors must decide whether to indict Yoon before the first 10-day period terminates, which the prosecution believes would end by the weekend.
Yoon has been exercising his right to silence and not been complying with CIO investigations but has appeared in person at his third and fourth impeachment trial hearings at the Constitutional Court this week.
