When does old age begin? For Koreans, the answer is 69

Published: 25 Jan. 2025, 10:00
Shin Sung-sik
 
The author is a welfare specialist reporter for the JoongAng Ilbo. 
 
 
6,629,643 vs. 6,624,563
 
These figures, announced by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Jan. 3, represent  Korea’s population aged 70 and older compared to those in their 30s as of December 2024. For the first time, the "70+" age group has surpassed the 30s in population size. Similarly, last September, those in their 60s outnumbered people in their 40s.
 
This year marks a significant demographic shift as the eldest members of the Baby Boomer generation (those born between 1955 and 1963) turn 70. Looking at individual ages, the number of 70-year-olds this year (who were 69 last month) exceeds those aged 40 or 41.
 
According to the National Pension Service’s Old-Age Income Security Panel Survey, conducted from August to November 2023 with 8,736 respondents aged 50 and older, Koreans perceive old age as beginning at 69. Men placed the threshold at 69.4 years on average, while women set it slightly lower at 68.7 years. Among those in their 70s, the average response was 70.4 years. This generation, born around the time of the Korean War, helped drive the nation’s rapid economic growth, often called the “Miracle on the Han River.” But what is their reality today?
A family heads to a KTX train bound for Busan from the platform of Seoul Station in downtown Seoul on Feb. 8, 2024 ahead of Lunar New Year holiday, also known as Seollal. [JANG JIN-YOUNG]

Family connections are fading
Among respondents in their 70s, 98 percent have children, and 27 percent have grandchildren. Yet only 3.5 percent have a surviving parent, usually their mother. Despite being part of the elder generation, fewer people in their 70s this Lunar New Year will experience the joy of seeing grandchildren play.
 
Balancing work, health, and retirement anxiety
Many in their 70s spent their lives supporting both parents and children, leaving little time or resources to prepare for their own retirement. Mr. Jung, a 70-year-old Busan resident who works at a small company, explained, “From 1983 until my mother passed away in 2019, I supported my parents. At times, we lived together; at others, we lived apart. Supporting two households left me unable to save adequately for retirement.”
 
An older adult looks at a job information bulletin in Mapo District, western Seoul on October, 2024. [NEWS1]

“When I retired and my income stopped, I had to dip into what little savings I had, which makes me anxious,” he said. “That’s why I work now.” Looking ahead, Mr. Jung added, “If my health allows, I’ll work until I’m 75. Maintaining social connections is just as important as earning money.”
 
For people in their 70s, the average monthly household income is 2.3 million won(around $ 1,600)—about half the average for those in their 60s. While this falls short of the 2.6 million won considered adequate for a retired couple, it is above the minimum living cost of 1.875 million won. Public transfer income, including pensions and welfare benefits, becomes the primary source of income for many in their 70s. While 36.1 percent of them continue to work, about half receive national pension payments.
 
Health takes center stage
When asked what signals the onset of old age, 56.4 percent of respondents pointed to declining physical strength. Mr. Jung shared, “At my age, health is the biggest challenge. Two years ago, I noticed a drop in stamina. Walking for more than an hour causes knee pain, and even light overexertion leaves me fatigued or prone to colds. The most noticeable change is my memory. Without hints, I struggle to recall names or places.”
 
Senior citizens wait to receive food at the Wongaksa soup kitchen near Tapgol Park in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 24, 2024. [YONHAP]

The three pillars of healthy aging
Dr. Jung Hee-won, a geriatrician at Asan Medical Center, emphasized three keys to maintaining health after 70: physical activity, cognitive engagement, and social interaction. “People often cut back on all three after retirement, which is exactly the wrong approach,” he warned. “Super-agers and centenarians who remain active well into their later years consistently practice these habits.”
 
Dr. Jung advised incorporating strength training, stretching, and coordination exercises like Tai Chi into daily routines, rather than relying solely on walking.
 
However, many in their 70s fall short in these areas. Watching TV is their most common leisure activity (30 percent), followed by solitary pastimes such as jogging, walking, or fishing (17.5 percent). Dr. Jung cautioned, “Staying home, watching TV or YouTube, and avoiding social interaction can worsen chronic illnesses like hypertension and accelerate cognitive decline.”
 
Dementia: A growing concern
The risk of dementia increases significantly with age, affecting 1 percent of people in their 60s, 10 percent in their 70s, and 25 percent in their 80s. Dr. Park Gun-woo, a neurologist at Korea University Anam Hospital, stressed the importance of preventive measures. “Quitting alcohol and smoking, along with building core muscle strength in the thighs and hips, can help delay or prevent dementia in the late 70s and beyond,” he said.
 
Police rescue a 90-year-old elderly woman with dementia who was wandering around her neighborhood in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, on July 17, 2024. [JOONGANG ILBO]

He also encouraged engaging in cultural and social activities. “Shifting focus from STEM subjects to the arts and physical activities like music, painting, and sports can stimulate the brain and promote cognitive health,” Dr. Park added. Dr. Jung agreed, noting, “Studying, writing, drawing, dancing, or playing a musical instrument are excellent ways to keep the brain engaged.”
 
Seollal: An opportunity to monitor parents’ health
Another resident of Busan, Mr. Jung(69, small business owner), asserts that "the age of 75 should be the standard for defining seniors," though he openly admits to feeling the effects of declining energy. Fatigue often sets in, and he finds himself needing rest after 30 to 40 minutes of exercise. Driven by the belief that men should maintain financial independence, he plans to work until 75. Yet, he acknowledges that spending extended time at home alone with his wife could sometimes feel stifling.

Like many others, he struggles with memory lapses. His solution? Writing everything down. Jung takes meticulous notes, filling 200 to 300 pages of memos each month. He reads two books monthly and writes frequently, believing that these practices keep his mind sharp.

During the Lunar New Year holiday, adult children should observe their parents’ health closely, Dr. Jung recommended. Indicators like significant weight loss, changes in appetite, or frequent forgetfulness—such as difficulty recalling recent meals—could signal underlying health problems. However, Dr. Park warned against openly testing parents, which might offend them. Instead, he advised looking for indirect signs, such as changes in household maintenance or meal preparation habits. If concerns arise, visiting a Dementia Safety Center for evaluation is advisable.
 
On Sep. 7, 2022, elderly participants are experiencing the smart welfare device "Bokdori," a companion robot, at the 23rd Seocho Social Welfare Day event held at the Seocho District Office Plaza in Seoul. [NEWS1]

Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.   
 


 
 
